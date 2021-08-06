Fauci hopes "better angels" prevail over "sea of lies" about vaccines and COVID-19
The "sea of lies" about COVID and vaccines can be overcome by people's "better angels" says Fauci, and protect the world from a more deadly virus.
Israel started administering booster shots this month and said the country's small population "doesn't significantly affect the global surplus."
As COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths rise in Missouri, conflicts continue regarding the strategies to prevent the spread of the virus.
Weeks after some school districts decided to make masks optional to start the year, the CDC changed its guidance on mask use.
A drug meant to treat cholesterol was found to reduce coronavirus infection by 70% in lab studies, with researchers calling for additional clinical trials among hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
“He kept saying no [to the vaccine] because he was scared. He said, ‘I’m going to die … I’m going to make you a widow at 60 years old.’ And he did”
Tribues paid to councillor who was an ‘advocate for liberty and limited government’ as critics call out apparent Covid denial prior to death
The White House on Thursday hit back at Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis after he told President Joe Biden he will stand "in his way" while the country experiences an alarming surge of COVID-19 cases, with press secretary Jen Psaki saying the "facts" about hospitalizations in Florida speak for themselves. At Thursday's briefing with reporters, ABC News Correspondent Stephanie Ramos raised DeSantis’ latest fundraising push using the president’s comments from Tuesday urging DeSantis to help or "get out of the way," and she asked whether Biden is considering reaching out to DeSantis.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins refuses to get vaccinated for COVID-19. As a result, the hospital in Cousins’ hometown no longer wishes to be associated with him. Cousins had served as a spokesman for Holland Hospital in Holland, Michigan, the town where Cousins was a star athlete at Holland Christian High School. The hospital announced today [more]
There are early signs that people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 may be able to transmit the Delta variant of the virus as easily as those who have not, scientists at Public Health England (PHE) said on Friday.
Travis Campbell called his son this week with a big request. He asked the 14-year-old to commit to giving his sister away at her wedding someday if Campbell does not make it out of the intensive care unit. "I messed up big time, you guys - I didn't get the vaccine," Campbell said in a Wednesday video posted to his Facebook page. He filmed it from a Virginia hospital bed, where he has spent nearly two weeks battling covid-19.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interes
‘I’m going to go every year until I die, whether Covid kills me or a head-on collision’
"You are the ultimate knuckleheads," Democrat Phil Murphy told the protesters.
Australians who live overseas will require exemptions to leave Australia if they return home.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) suggested to an audience in Alabama that government workers should be shot if they come knocking on their doors asking if they have been vaccinated.
Friday's report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adds to growing laboratory evidence that people who had one bout of COVID-19 get a dramatic boost in virus-fighting immune cells — and a bonus of broader protection against new mutants — when they're vaccinated. “If you have had COVID-19 before, please still get vaccinated,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. From the beginning health authorities have urged survivors to get the broader protection vaccination promises.
