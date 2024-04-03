FAU star Johnell Davis declares for NBA draft and becomes fourth Owl to enter transfer portal

Wherever FAU basketball star Johnell Davis’ future lies, it likely will not be in Boca Raton.

The Owls guard announced on Instagram that he was both declaring for the NBA draft and entering the transfer portal. He is the fourth FAU player to enter the portal since Florida Atlantic hired John Jakus as its new head coach to replace Dusty May, who left to be the new coach at Michigan.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to play at FAU and for the incredible people I’ve met here,” Davis wrote. “These past four years have been full of incredible lessons and memories that I will cherish forever. To the coaching staff, thank you for your support and building this culture that will never be forgotten. To Owl nation, thank you for always cheering us on and having our back. You guys made the Elly one of the best arenas in the nation.

“To my teammates, what we built together is something I’ll always remember. Lastly, to my family, thank you for the unconditional support.”

Davis was a key member of the Owls’ Final Four team in 2023. In his four years with FAU, he averaged 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Last year, he notched a career-best 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, but FAU fell to Northwestern in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Florida Atlantic has already lost forwards Vladislav Goldin and Giancarlo Rosado and guard Nick Boyd to the transfer portal.