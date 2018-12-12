FAU running back Devin Singletary says he'll enter NFL draft

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) -- Running back Devin Singletary is skipping his final season at Florida Atlantic and entering the NFL draft.

Singletary made the announcement Wednesday. He rushed for 54 touchdowns over the last two seasons. No other player at the major college level over that span has rushed for more than 34 touchdowns.

Singletary says he hopes he ''left a lasting impression'' FAU, its football program and the Owls' community.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He rushed for 4,287 yards and averaged 6.0 yards per carry in his three seasons at FAU, with 66 rushing touchdowns and another one as a receiver. Singletary had four games where he rushed for at least 200 yards in college, 22 games where he rushed for at least 100 and 12 games where he rushed for at least three touchdowns.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25