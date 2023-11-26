FAU rolls past Virginia Tech to win ESPN Events Invitational

No matter what happened recently with the FAU basketball team, coach Dusty May still expected his team to win the ESPN Events Invitational.

Forget that the Owls — a Final Four team a year ago — lost to little Bryant University on Nov. 18. That wasn’t the team May knew he had.

That team showed up in Orlando this week. FAU — a cohesive, athletic and sharp-shooting team — looked like it was in March form. The Owls’ depth, athleticism and ability to shoot the ball at a tremendously accurate percentage allowed them to roll through the championship game Sunday. Led by Alijah Martin’s 17 points, FAU trounced Virginia Tech 84-50 at the State Farm Field House at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports.

“It’s such a unique group where even after the game I have no idea … if you say, ‘Coach, who were the three or four leading scorers of your team?’ I would have to look at a stat sheet,” May said. “These guys are consumed with playing basketball the right way. They’re a joy to coach and a joy to watch.

“Even though we had a tough week, with a road bump, these guys were unfazed by that. It’s all about the next thing. … They always respond like this, so on to the next.”

FAU continued its torrid shooting pace, hitting nine 3-pointers and 56.6% of its overall field goals (33-of-58). FAU scored the final seven points of the first half and the first 12 points of the second half for a 19-0 run over 8½ minutes that pretty much salted the game away with the Owls leading 44-24 with 16:29 left.

For the tournament, FAU shot 54% (93-of-174) from the field and hit 57% (42-of-74) of its 3-pointers.

Once again, FAU had multiple players in double figures as the Owls continued to spread the wealth. Seven-footer Vladislav Goldin had 14 points, Johnell Davis had 12 despite foul trouble, and Bryan Greenlee added 10. Defensively, the Owls’ length and ability to clog the passing lanes gave Tech fits, and the Owls’ scrappy board play was impressive. They outrebounded Tech 40-29.

“There were probably four to eight possessions this game … where it was simply guys playing off each other,” May said. “That’s what we have with our continuity.”

The Hokies, usually a decent shooting team, were horrid from the field. Whether it was just a bad game or the presence of the FAU defense, Virginia Tech was just 6-of-21 to start the second half and shot just 33% (20-of-60) for the game. FAU led 32-24 at halftime, but the lead ballooned after the break.

“Our guys had edge; they had balance. I thought they were very, very disruptive and we were able to get them out of their rhythm,” May said. “We were very conscious every possession of how capable they are from behind the 3-point line. … Our guys took it as a personal challenge to take away the 3-point line … and overall they did a good job.”

Virginia Tech missed its first 15 3-point shots and was just 2-of-17 for the game. Bishop Moore product Hunter Cattoor, the Hokies’ leading scorer and usually dead-eye shooter, missed all eight of the 3-pointers he attempted. He still managed 11 points and shared team-high honors with Sean Pedulla.

“That’s just who they are,” Cattoor said of FAU. “They’re really gritty on the defensive end. They like to switch a lot … They’re a talented team, so you gotta give them credit.”

Martin, whom May said missed a month of practice prior to the schedule, bounced back to his normal self in the tourney. He was voted the tournament’s MVP after back-to-back games against Tech and Texas A&M in which he scored 42 points and hit 14-of-28 field goals and pulled down 15 rebounds.

“It feels good,” Martin said of winning MVP. “Gotta thank my teammates for always having faith in me, and the coaching staff as well.”

Martin talked of his team’s cohesiveness.

“That’s our culture. We’re great guys and whether we’re having a good night personally or not, we try to give the next man next to us some juice,” Martin said. “That’s what we do here. That’s our culture. That’s what you see on the sideline every game.”

