FAU Owls men’s basketball team moves up ever so slightly in AP Top 25

The FAU Owls men’s basketball team stayed in the Associated Press Top 25 and actually moved up a spot in the poll revealed Monday.

FAU had fallen to No. 24 in the previous poll after a Jan. 6 loss to Charlotte pulled the Owls’ record down to 11-4, 1-1 American Athletic Conference. In the week since, FAU defeated Tulane on the road 85-84 on Thursday and took down UAB at home 73-86 on Sunday.

So, the Owls climbed to No. 23 on Monday, perhaps thanks in part to No. 24 Iowa State and No. 25 Texas Tech being added to the Top 25 this week.

FAU now sits at 13-4, 3-1 AAC and faces Wichita State on Thursday at 7 p.m.

FAU opened the season ranked No. 10 after last March’s run to the Final Four. The team has not slipped out of the Top 25 since that preseason poll.