FAU men's basketball NCAA Tournament projections: Where do bracketology experts have Owls?

Does the Florida Atlantic men's basketball team have another March Madness run in them? Now that the calendar has flipped to February, it's time to take stock of FAU's bracketology outlook.

Coach Dusty May has FAU basketball off to another great season. The Owls are 18-4 overall and 8-1 in their new conference, the American Athletic Conference. They're tied with USF and Charlotte for the best record in the AAC, but at No. 22, FAU is the only team in the national rankings.

Through Monday's games, the Owls are ranked No. 25 in NET ranking and are 3-1 in Quad 1 games, which are the ones that weigh the heaviest in the minds of the tournament committee. Their win in a double-overtime thriller over then-No. 4 Arizona in December will remain their biggest of the season, though it was softened a bit by a loss in the following game at Florida Gulf Coast.

Bracketologists are putting Florida Atlantic higher than the 9-seed they were last year when they made it all the way to the Final Four. BracketWAG.com has FAU as a No. 7 seed in the Midwest region facing No. 10-seed Texas in the first round. Bracketville put the Owls as the No. 6 seed in the East region, down from their projections last week. They have FAU facing No. 11 Indiana State in a first-round matchup in Pittsburgh. Bracketologists.com, which seeds teams strictly off NET rankings, has FAU as a 7-seed facing No. 10 Washington State to open the tournament.

Here's a look at FAU's tournament résumé as of Tuesday morning, as well as a look at national experts' March Madness projections:

FAU basketball résumé, NET ranking

NET ranking: 25

KenPom ranking: 24

Quad 1 record: 3-1

Quad 2 record: 3-1

Quad 3 record: 5-1

Quad 4 record: 7-1

Where ESPN projects FAU basketball in March Madness

ESPN's Joe Lunardi released his latest bracketology update Monday. He has FAU as the No. 5 seed in the West region, playing in Omaha, Nebraska, against 12-seeded Appalachian State.

CBS Sports FAU basketball bracketology for NCAA Tournament

CBS Sports' Jerry Palm updated his bracket projections Monday. He has the Owls as a No. 6 seed in the Midwest region, traveling to Charlotte, North Carolina, to take on No. 11 Northwestern.

FAU basketball bracketology from USA TODAY Sports

Paul Myerberg, Erick Smith and Eddie Timanus of USA TODAY updated their bracket projections Tuesday. They have Florida Atlantic as a No. 7 seed in the West region and facing No. 10 Virginia in Omaha.

Where The Washington Post projects FAU basketball in March Madness

Patrick Stevens of the Washington Post released his new bracket projections Tuesday. He has FAU as a No. 5 seed in the East region, playing in Brooklyn against the winner of a play-in game between Florida and St. John's. Last season, the Owls reached the Final Four by winning two games in Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.

What's next for FAU basketball

Florida Atlantic takes a seven-game winning streak on the road to Birmingham, Alabama, to face UAB (14-8, 6-3 in AAC) at 9 p.m. Thursday. The game can be seen on ESPN2.

After that, the Owls head to Wichita, Kansas, to take on Wichita State (9-13, 1-8) at noon Sunday, a game that can also be seen on ESPN2. Both games can be streamed on a variety of services, including fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

FAU basketball schedule

Date Opponent Wednesday, Nov. 8 vs. Loyola (Chicago)+: W 75-62 Tuesday, Nov. 14 vs. Eastern Michigan: W 100-57 Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Bryant: L 61-52 Thursday, Nov. 23 vs. Butler#: W 91-86 Friday, Nov. 24 vs. Texas A&M#: W 96-89 Sunday, Nov. 26 vs. Virginia Tech#: W 84-50 Thursday, Nov. 30 vs. Liberty%: W 83-58 Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. Charleston%: W 90-74 Tuesday, Dec. 5 vs. Illinois^: L 98-89 Wednesday, Dec. 13 vs. FIU: W 94-60 Saturday, Dec. 16 vs. St. Bonaventure$: W 64-54 Saturday, Dec. 23 vs. Arizona (in Las Vegas): W 96-95 (2OT) Saturday, Dec. 30 at FGCU: L 72-68 Tuesday, Jan. 2 vs. East Carolina*: W 79-64 Saturday, Jan. 6 at Charlotte*: L 70-68 Thursday, Jan. 11 at Tulane*: W 85-84 Sunday, Jan. 14 vs. UAB*: W 86-73 Thursday, Jan. 18 vs. Wichita State*: W 86-77 Sunday, Jan. 21 at UTSA*: W 112-103 (OT) Wednesday, Jan. 24 at Rice*: W 69-56 Sunday, Jan. 28 vs. North Texas*: W 66-63 Saturday, Feb. 3 vs. Tulsa*: W 102-70 Thursday, Feb. 8 at UAB* Sunday, Feb. 11 at Wichita State* Thursday, Feb. 15 vs. Temple* Sunday, Feb. 18 at USF* Thursday, Feb. 22 vs. SMU* Sunday, Feb. 25 at Memphis* Saturday, March 2 vs. Tulane* Wednesday, March 6 at North Texas* Saturday, March 9 vs. Memphis* March 13-17 AAC Tournament

FAU basketball roster

Number Player Year Position 0 Brenen Lorient Sophomore Forward 1 Johnell Davis Junior Guard 2 Nick Boyd Sophomore (R) Guard 3 Giancarlo Rosado Junior Forward 4 Bryan Greenlee Senior Guard 5 Isaiah Gaines Junior Foward 11 Jakel Powell Freshman Guard 12 Jalen Gaffney Senior Guard 13 Jack Johnson Freshman (R) Guard 15 Alijah Martin Junior Guard 21 Alejandro Ralat Junior (R) Guard 22 Devin Vanterpool Freshman Guard 23 Brandon Weatherspoon Senior Guard 25 Tre Carroll Sophomore (R) Forward 30 Leo Beath Freshman (R) Forward 50 Vladislav Goldin Junior Center

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: FAU basketball bracketology 2024: March Madness projections