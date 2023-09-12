FAU game is Clemson's last chance to inspire confidence before Florida State, ACC play

CLEMSON — Dabo Swinney feels great about how No. 22 Clemson football has played in its first two games — at least when you take away the costly turnovers and mistakes. Many spectators, however, are hung up on those two problems.

After the Tigers lost to Duke 28-7 in Week 1, Swinney was adamant the Tigers performed well outside of their two fumbles and one interception. If Clemson played like that every game, he said, it'd win them all. It just needed to clean up the mistakes.

Then came the Charleston Southern game in Week 2. It was ultimately a 66-17 blowout, but it started too close for comfort with another fumble and another interception. Both plays were on Cade Klubnik, who called the interception "the worst play I've ever had at quarterback in my whole life." The first-quarter struggles against an FCS team didn't exactly inspire confidence among all the Clemson faithful.

When Clemson (1-1) faces FAU (1-1) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday (8 p.m. ET, ACCN), it has one last chance to show it's learned from its mistakes before facing a much more challenging Sunshine State team. The Week 4 matchup with No. 3 Florida State looms, and then it's ACC play until the final week of the season.

There have been positives in both of Clemson's games so far, and Swinney is quick to point them out. The Tigers both rushed and threw for 200-plus yards against Duke, and they beat the Blue Devils in most statistical categories. But they lost the turnover margin with fumbles by Klubnik and running back Phil Mafah, plus another interception, and went 1-for-4 in the red zone.

The offense put up almost 700 yards against Charleston Southern and scored in almost every trip to the red zone while holding the Buccaneers to 73 yards and one offensive touchdown. But Klubnik threw the ball away twice to avoid a sack, one of which resulted in a pick-six while the other was ruled intentional grounding, and he fumbled a snap to set up a Charleston Southern score.

"Coach Swinney has been saying the past couple of days, last week and this week, that our good is really good, but our bad has been terrible up to this point," running back Will Shipley said Tuesday. "That's what we can't do."

Swinney said the Tigers are using the errors — both the turnovers and some of Klubnik's unfortunate decision-making — as learning opportunities. For Klubnik specifically, he said, it's just a matter of playing more and getting experience. He's watched the film and knows what's wrong, but he has to take that onto the field.

Klubnik has "been really good outside of about five plays," Swinney said Tuesday. "We just focus on a couple of bad plays, but this kid's done some great stuff in two ballgames. It's incredibly encouraging."

Klubnik and the Clemson offense have one last "easy" non-conference game to prove that they're learning. FAU is a tougher opponent than Charleston Southern was, being an American Athletic Conference team led by former Texas coach Tom Herman, but it's also a team coming off a 17-10 loss to Ohio. The Tigers can't afford to come out slow like they did against Charleston Southern, or the things Swinney insists are anomalies will be more like consistencies.

With arguably Clemson's biggest game of the season in Florida State coming up right after FAU, it has to show that it's on its way to being ready to compete with the Seminoles. The No. 3 team in the country already has the tools to beat Clemson. The Tigers can't help them by beating themselves. That's already cost Clemson one game, and if it wants to make the College Football Playoff, it can't afford to lose another.

