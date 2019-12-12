Florida Atlantic did something.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Willie Taggart will be the next head coach to replace the departed Lane Kiffin.

Kiffin will be the next head coach at Ole Miss.

Taggart spent one season as Oregon's head football coach before departing for his "dream job" at Florida State. Taggart coached the Ducks to a 7-5 record, but quickly left Eugene before the Las Vegas Bowl for Tallahassee. Taggart lead the team to a 5-7 record in his first season (2018-19). Nine games into his second season, Florida State fired Taggart following a 27-10 loss to the Miami Hurricanes. FSU paid Taggart $18 million to leave.

Now, he's on to yet another position, his fourth team in four years. The Florida Atlantic Owls did something and took a chance on the head coach. They will have to live with that decision, but maybe not for more than a year or two.

FAU is a dream job... Willie Taggart, probably originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest