FAU center Vladislav Goldin reuniting with Dusty May on Michigan basketball: Report

Dusty May continues to remake the lagging Michigan basketball program, and the roster flip is nearly complete after one of its biggest announcements, literally and figuratively, came Monday morning.

Vladislav Goldin, a 7-foot-1, 240-pound transfer from Florida Atlantic, has withdrawn from the NBA draft process to join his former coach in Ann Arbor, ESPN reported.

Goldin, from Nalchick, Russia, averaged 15.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Owls last season across 34 games, all starts, and 25 minutes per game. He shot an incredibly efficient 67.3% from the field and was named second-team All-American Athletic Conference.

He collected 10.2 points and 6.5 rebounds in 2022-23 during the team's surprising run to the Final Four.

Florida Atlantic Owls center Vladislav Goldin handles the ball as Memphis Tigers forward Nicholas Jourdain defends during the first half at FedExForum in Memphis, Feb. 25, 2024.

Goldin spent three years at FAU after transferring in from Texas Tech, where he spent the 2020-21 season (10 games).

He is the sixth player to join May's roster from the transfer portal, following shooting guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (Ohio State), point guard Tre Donaldson (Auburn), wing Sam Walters (Alabama), center Danny Wolf (Yale) and shooting guard Rubin Jones (North Texas).

May was hired March 23 from FAU to replace the fired Juwan Howard, who has since joined as an assistant on the Brooklyn Nets' new coaching staff.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Vladislav Goldin back with Dusty May, transfers to Michigan basketball