FAU basketball tickets in 2024 NCAA Tournament: Prices, how to buy

Pack your bags, Owls fans: The Florida Atlantic men's basketball team is going to Brooklyn for March Madness.

FAU plays Northwestern on Friday, March 22 in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Fans who want to hit the road and watch their team try to repeat last season's incredible run to the Final Four can buy tickets for the Owls' session or for the whole weekend's worth of games at Barclays Center.

FAU didn't run through the regular season as easily as it did last season, but coach Dusty May still boasts one of the best scoring offenses in college basketball at 83 points per game. The Owls finished second in their first season in the American Athletic Conference, led by junior guard Johnell Davis, the AAC co-player of the year, and 7-foot-1 junior center Vladislav Goldin. They were upset in the AAC tournament semifinals by Temple, but still managed to get an eighth seed for the NCAA tournament.

FAU vs. Northwestern tickets for NCAA Tournament 2024

StubHub (www.stubhub.com/ncaa-tournament-brooklyn-brooklyn-tickets-3-22-2024/event/152325423): Starting at $395.

SeatGeek (seatgeek.com/ncaa-mens-basketball-tournament-tickets/ncaa-basketball/2024-03-22-3-30-am/6060488): Starting at $468.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

