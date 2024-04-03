FAU basketball star Johnell Davis enters transfer portal, declares for NBA Draft

Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis (R) said that he will maintain his collegiate ability while entering the transfer portal and declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft. Photo by Mauricio Paiz/FAU Athletics

April 3 (UPI) -- Star guard Johnell Davis, who led Florida Atlantic in scoring the last two seasons, entered the transfer portal and will declare for the 2024 NBA Draft, he announced on Instagram.

Davis made the announcement Tuesday night on the social media platform.

"I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to play at FAU and for the incredible people I've met here," Davis wrote. "These past four years have been full of incredible lessons and memories that I will cherish forever."

Davis also thanked the coaching staff, fans, teammates and his family in his farewell message. He said he plans to maintain his NCAA eligibility while entering the portal and declaring for the NBA Draft.

Davis averaged 13.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game last season, when the Owls went 35-4 and reached the first Final Four in school history.

He averaged 18.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game this year, when the Owls went 25-9 and lost to Northwestern in the first round of the tournament.

The Michigan Wolverines announced last month that they hired former Owls coach Dusty May to serve as their new head basketball coach. The Owls announced a few days later that they hired former Baylor assistant coach John Jakus to replace May.

Davis is not a projected first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, which will be held June 26 and 27 in New York.