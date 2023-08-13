Fatu Mukuba has taken a long trail to become a leader for No. 8 LBJ

Behind senior receiver/safety Fatu Mukuba and first-year head coach Joseph Rauls, LBJ believes it has an opportunity to reach state again. The Jaguars got to the 4A state title game in 2021 before tailing off to 9-3 last season.

Fatu Mukuba did not understand the joy that football brings until he danced with his older brother, Andrew, in the end zone.

LBJ's senior receiver and safety remembers the moment well. As a Jaguars freshman on the 2020 team, Mukuba took a swing pass from quarterback Oscar Gordon and scored his first high school touchdown. The first teammate to greet him was Andrew. They embraced and mugged for a nearby TV camera.

It was a special moment for a pair of brothers who had moved to Austin from their native Zimbabwe in 2011. Both found early athletic success in soccer. When they discovered American football, they didn't know the difference between a punter and a defensive end.

More than a decade later, the Mukubas have made football their passion.

Andrew Mukuba has established himself as one of Clemson's best defensive players. He was the Atlantic Coast Conference's defensive rookie of the year in 2021 and started 11 of the Tigers' 12 games as a sophomore in 2022.

Fatu Mukuba has an impressive portfolio, too. He has separated himself as a "leader by example," first-year head coach Joseph Rauls said. At 5 feet 10 and 160 pounds, Mukuba made a commitment in July to extend his football career next year at Sam Houston State.

Mukuba said scoring that first touchdown with his brother right behind him still ranks as his favorite memory in LBJ purple. Now entering his final season, he has become accustomed to winning. LBJ's record is 33-7 in his three years at the East Austin school.

Leading by words and actions

Mukuba isn't afraid to express his feelings, even when he's being critical of the team. After going 15-1 and reaching the Class 4A Division I state championship game in 2021, the Jaguars slipped to 9-3 last year, losing unexpectedly to Port Neches Groves in the second round of the playoffs.

"Last year we had too many dumb penalties, undisciplined stuff, " Mukuba said. "Coach Rauls is trying to make us more disciplined. It's all 'yes, sir, no, sir.' No talking back. That's a great thing for a team that's trying to make it back to state."

Rauls, who has replaced Jahmal Fenner after spending the past two years as the team's defensive coordinator, said the Jaguars have a new motto for 2023: Raise the Bar. He agrees with Mukuba's assessment that the team did not reach its potential last fall.

"Our worst enemy last year was LBJ," Rauls said. "Whether it was a big game or a rivalry game, it wasn't a matter that the other team outperformed us. We made too many mistakes that either allowed (opponents) to stay in the game or capitalize on our mistakes. We can show more discipline by not beating ourselves with bad snaps, false starts or penalties."

Whether it's on the gridiron or in a film session, Rauls counts on Mukuba to show leadership. Once a soft-spoken freshman, Mukuba has become "more vocal" when it's time to make a point.

"He's been more humble than the younger Fatu, who seemed to have everything come easily for him," Rauls said. "Now he works hard indoors, too. When the other guys see that, they know that that's what it takes to have success. Even when the coaches aren't around, he's getting his work in."

Mukuba's teammates have taken notes.

"Fatu kills people with his speed and ability to catch the football," senior defensive tackle Samuel Crittenden III said. "He's got confidence, no matter who he's lined up against. He knows he can beat that guy one-on-one."

Eager to leave on a high note

Mukuba is expected to be a featured player on offense after catching 35 passes for 625 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior. With quarterback Ali Scott returning after gaining experience as a sophomore, expect Mukuba's offensive output to increase.

He has been turning heads since the family moved to Austin from Zimbabwe, a country of 15.2 million people in the southern part of Africa. The Mukuba boys played soccer, rugby, cricket and field hockey before coming to America.

The Mukubas took their first bite out of American football by joining a team called the Pee-Wee Steelers. Both Andrew and Fatu said they liked the physicality of the sport. By all accounts, they were blessed with speed, quickness and a desire to learn about this country's most popular game.

"I feel like this LBJ team has a chance to do something very, very special this year," Mukuba said.

