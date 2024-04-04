'Fati needs to improve his physical condition and mentality'

[Getty Images]

Ansu Fati was left out of Brighton's squad to face Brentford to work on his "physical condition."

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi confirmed Irish striker Evan Ferguson was missing due to an injury but Fati was not injured.

"Fati and Valentin Barco, I didn't decide to play with them in the squad for this game," said De Zerbi.

"I wanted them to work alone to improve their physical condition."

Fati has scored four goals for Brighton since joining on loan from Barcelona. But he has not scored since returning in February from a hamstring injury which kept him out for three months.

De Zerbi added: "Fati is working very well but from him I have different expectations.

"I haven't changed my opinion about Ansu Fati. He is one of the best talents in the world for his age.

"He needs to improve his performances, to improve his physical condition, to improve his mentality because to play in the Premier League you have to be stronger in mentality, stronger physically.

"When he shows us the right condition, he will be ready to play for us and I will be happy."