Fathers, sons enjoy Royals tradition together one last time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The crowd at Kauffman Stadium cheered the Royals on to a 13 to 3 victory over the Houston Astros Thursday afternoon.

The Royals continued their hot streak, winners of seven games in a row. In the stands were two families who’ve been going to games for decades, and one father’s battle with cancer made this visit to The K particularly special.

It’s a family tradition of about 50 years: Fathers and their sons watch the Royals play at Kauffman Stadium.

Sporting KC prepares for Messi, Inter Miami on Saturday

From Cub Scouts to scouting the Royals roster, cousins Max Roberts and Ron Strader remain best friends.

“Ron and I did everything together,” dad Max Roberts said.

“Can’t live up to the stories that we’ve heard throughout the years,” Robert’s Son Phil said, “but we’ve always just kind of enjoy growing up together, going to events together.”

Roberts and Strader raised their boys to love each other – and baseball.

“Royals in my blood from day one,” Phil said.

“Royals and collecting cards, have been our whole life, we still do,” Strader said.

Ron said they had season tickets in the mid-80’s. He and son Michael went to Game 7 of the World Series in 1985.

Michael said an afternoon at The K with this crew tops any other game.

That’s because his father is battling stage-four cancer. They’re soaking up every moment and memory together.

“It’s indescribable to be able to do this, another chance,” Michael said. “Battling some pretty bad health. So, we’re going to get there and we’re here and we’re going to have a great day.”

“Yep, perfect,” Strader said.

Independence remains are latest found by mushroom hunters

Some of Phil and Michael’s favorite memories are with their dads on the diamond.

“He coached our Little League team,” Michael said. “So, he’d bring our entire team up and we’d sit out in the bleachers and hang out at left field with the whole team and do all that.”

“A lot of fun,” Strader said.

Phil said they went to Game 2 of the 2015 World Series.

Family continues to be MVP.

“Family’s always been very important so it’s a fantastic event and day for us,” Phil said, “Glad that our dads can be together and enjoy it.”

They were grateful to make more memories at the game Thursday, walking away with a win.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.