Father's pride as Christie closes in on 50th Scotland cap

Ryan Christie has been capped 49 times for Scotland, scoring six goals [PA Media]

It’s a feat not achieved by many. Only 37 before, in fact.

But as Steve Clarke’s side step out on the big stage in Munich, bringing the curtain up on Euro 2024, one man will be hoping to join an illustrious club of players to represent Scotland on 50 occasions.

Inverness-raised Ryan Christie will - if selected by Clarke - become the first from the Highland capital to walk out in the navy blue of the men’s national side on so many occasions.

With his roots forged at his hometown club Inverness Caledonian Thistle, his dad, Charlie, a former player and manager of the club, has spoken to BBC Sport Scotland about his son’s pending achievement.

"It’s something that I never, ever foresaw or predicted, but its tremendous," Christie Snr said.

"I don’t give out plaudits easily – I’m sure Ryan will back me up on that – but I’ll be brimming with pride, as many parents will be. It’s quite surreal to be honest."

Christie Snr says his son's hard work and determination has got him to where he is today.

"There was a stage at Celtic where I thought he might have to leave but he was adamant.

"He said ‘no dad, I want to give it a go. I want to play for Celtic and I think I can be good enough to play for Celtic’.

"I quite admired him at that stage for having that determination and I was delighted when he was proved right."