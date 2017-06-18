Father's Day: The strength and courage of Eric Young Jr.

ANAHEIM, Calif. – His phone rang for no reason he could think of. It was his son, a grown man, still his boy.

“Daddy.”

He knew the tone. Not frantic. But something.

“What’s up baby?” he asked.

“Trey came.”

He didn’t understand.

“But it’s only…”

“Twenty-five weeks, I know. He’s here.”

He felt it in his stomach. In his heart.

“All right son,” he said. “I’ll be there. First flight out.”

Eric Young packed a bag. He counted the weeks again in his head. This was bad. He boarded a flight in Houston. There’d be almost three hours to Phoenix, another who knows how long in a cab. Twenty minutes? Less?

In the air, he prayed for a miracle. For Trey, the baby who’d arrived 15 weeks too soon. For his boy, the first-time father. He looked through the window. He felt the airplane was barely moving. Hang in there, Trey, he thought. Hang in there, because I’d really like to meet you.

In May of 1985, Eric Young and his high school sweetheart, Paula Robinson, were born a son. Eric and Paula did not marry, but remained a couple until their son, Eric Young Jr., was 3 or 4 years old. Junior was raised in New Jersey while his father chased his baseball career. As Junior grew, he would join his father in major league cities – Denver, Los Angeles, Chicago, wherever the seasons took them – for summers that convinced him he, too, would become a baseball player. A 43rd-round draft pick out of Rutgers, Eric Young played 15 seasons in the big leagues. He was small and fast, three times stealing at least 51 bases in a season, with just enough savvy and power to make him a tough out, too. Junior kicked around clubhouses, rode team planes, ate pizza and begged coaches to hit him just a few more fungoes.

Mostly, Eric Young and his boy were father and son, best they could be. They played catch on some of the most perfect lawns in the world. And they laughed. A lot of it around the game. Not all of it.

“Just he and I. Best buds,” Junior said. “Still are today.”

“Never changed,” Senior said.

Junior found his own game, similar to the old man’s game, and got himself drafted too, 30th round, late like his dad. Six years later, he was a big leaguer too. The Youngs might not look like much compared to the bigger fellows nowadays, but they find a way. They show up and play hard and believe. And, man, they always could run.

Junior met a girl, Victoria. They fell in love. They married. Got a place in Mesa, Arizona. They made a child together, and when they learned that child would be a boy, it was Victoria who said they should honor the father, the father’s father, and name him Eric Orlando Young III. They agreed they’d call him Trey.

They’d raise him like Junior was raised, with a firm hand, with rules, but without anger. They’d raise him to love and to believe. To be honest and strong.

“The biggest thing Dad ever said was, ‘Don’t lie to me and I promise I won’t get mad. We’ll talk it out,’” Junior said. “To this day he’s kept his word. As long as, whatever it was, he doesn’t hear it from anybody else, he never really got mad, never raised his voice to me his whole life, and that’s our relationship to this day.”

Eric Sr. sat Wednesday night at Angel Stadium, on an aisle a few dozen rows beyond the third-base dugout. Beside him, on his left shoulder, his second son, a 10-year-old named Dallas. The family had moved from Houston to Burbank because Dallas was going to be an actor, and Eric Sr. believes first in dreams. Below, his elder son was batting seventh, playing right field for the Los Angeles Angels against the New York Yankees. He was getting a couple hits, driving in a run, making plays. Senior stood and pointed to the sky and he laughed with Dallas. Look at your brother go.

“Oh, we would talk about a little of everything,” Senior said. “When he was a little boy, I was making sure he was having fun like a kid, enjoying his childhood. He loved coming to the ballpark early. And on off days, the whole day was dedicated to him, whatever he wanted to do.”

