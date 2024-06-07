Father's Day gift ideas: Buy your favorite sports fan a Free Press book and wall art

Looking for a last-minute Father's Day gift for the sports fan(s) in your life? We have you covered.

The Detroit Free Press has recently produced multiple celebratory books, posters and wall art, thanks to the success of Michigan football and the Detroit Lions. And you can still purchase some throwbacks, too.

Here's a quick look at some of our premium products, featuring the Lions, Michigan, Michigan State and the Red Wings, and how to buy them:

'From Grit to Glory: The Epic Story of the Detroit Lions’ 2023 Renaissance'

The cover of the commemorative book, "From Grit To Glory!" that the Detroit Free Press and Pediment Publishing are releasing to celebrate the Lions' 2023 season.

This is for Lions fans everywhere, who have been through the pain of all the losing seasons and heartbreaking moments, and is the ultimate collector's item for the coffee table.

“From Grit to Glory: The Epic Story of the Detroit Lions’ 2023 Renaissance” is a full-color, 160-page hardcover book, featuring the Free Press’ best written and photographic coverage of the Lions' pilgrimage from the den to slaying the curses of the past, with stories from 2023 Michigan Sportswriter of the Year Dave Birkett, and columnists Mitch Albom, Jeff Seidel, Carlos Monarrez and Shawn Windsor.

'Finally!' Lions earn first playoff win in 32 years front page wall art

The Detroit Free Press front page Jan. 15, 2024 commemorates the Detroit Lions' playoff win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Goosebumps.

That's what we all felt as the Lions defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 24-23, in an epic wild-card battle in the Lions' first-ever Ford Field playoff game. Get this premium wall art that showcases the Free Press' front page that proclaimed, "Finally" on Jan. 15, 2024. The historic front page is printed on 120-pound art paper with a premium matte coating. A must-have for Lions fans everywhere!

'Maize & Grand: Michigan's Epic March to the 2023 National Title'

The cover of "Maize & Grand: Michigan’s Epic March to the 2023 National Title."

Brief book description (Pediment Publishing): "Commemorate Michigan’s historic 2023 national championship with this hardcover coffee table book from the Free Press' award-winning writers and photographers. Relive Michigan’s Big Ten three-peat, its 1,000th all-time victory, another sweep of Ohio State, Michigan State, and Penn State, and the national championship with this keepsake that will last a lifetime.

"This 208-page collector's book includes full coverage of the entire championship season, the ultimate collection of stories and photos, and the book for true fans! Order today to save 20% and own a piece of Michigan football history."

'Blue Reign: The Story of the 2023 Michigan Wolverines' Legendary Run to the National Championship'

The cover of "Blue Reign: The Story of the 2023 Michigan Wolverines' Legendary Run to the National Championship".

Brief book description (Triumph Books): "Celebrating Michigan's national title with 128 full-color pages of stories, photography and in-depth analysis from award-winning Free Press writers, including Mitch Albom, Shawn Windsor, Jeff Seidel, Rainer Sabin and Tony Garcia.

"The perfect souvenir for any Michigan fan, Blue Reign! also features the shutout in East Lansing, an assistant coach’s lovingly profane, on-the-field interview at Happy Valley, a third straight victory over the Buckeyes and the overtime thriller against Alabama."

'Blue Reign' — Michigan's 2023 national championship front page wall art

The front page of the Detroit Free Press on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

The finale ended as all the rest did: with Michigan on top, after destroying Washington, 34-13, to seal an undefeated 15-0 season.

The Free Press' Tuesday, Jan. 9 front page, as it ran that morning, is available in posters in a wide range of sizes, material and framing options. You can buy just the poster, printed on premium 120-pound art paper, or have it framed, or check out the cool selection of art, metal, acrylic, wood or canvas print that allows you to select several shapes, highlighting the Free Press' sports photography.

Michigan Rose Bowl champions front page wall art

Detroit Free Press front page Jan. 2, 2024 from Michigan's overtime comeback win over Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

Detroit Free Press front page Jan. 2, 2024 from Michigan's overtime comeback win over Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

Another must-have! Who can forget this thriller?!

We memorialize the Free Press' sports front page that proclaimed, "Great Blake" in honor of Blake Corum on Jan. 2, 2024, after Michigan's thrilling overtime win over Alabama in the Rose Bowl. You can also grab the historic "Coming Up Roses" which ran on the paper's front page that day. The pages are printed on 120-pound art paper with a premium matte coating, and another ultimate collector's item for Michigan fans!

Michigan football's 1,000th win front page wall art

The Blitz front of the Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 edition of the Detroit Free Press marking the Michigan Wolverines' 1,000th victory, the most in NCAA history.

"No one has won more. Nooo-body." — Jim Harbaugh

For the ultimate Michigan fan, this high-quality wall art showcases the Wolverines' 1,000th win in program history over Maryland on Nov. 18, 2023 — a milestone that belongs to U-M alone! The historic front page is printed on 120-pound art paper with a premium matte coating. It's the ultimate collector's item for Michigan fans!

'Mac & ease!' Michigan's thrilling win in 2022 at Ohio State poster page

Detroit Free Press poster page from Michigan's 45-23 win at Ohio State in 2022 in Columbus, Ohio.

Oh, that win in 2022 at Ohio State was sa-tis-fy-ing! Delicious!

The Wolverines' first win in Columbus since 2000 was a historic one on Nov. 26, 2022, and the Free Press' sports page does it justice. This high-quality poster, 14 inches wide and 27 inches tall, is printed on 120-pound paper with a premium matte coating, making it a long-lasting way to commemorate the Wolverines' second-half surge for the ages, led by Donovan Edwards' incredible fourth-quarter touchdown runs of 75 and 85 yards. The page is printed on 120-pound art paper with a premium matte coating. Save 20%.

'Mick McCabe’s Golden Yearbook: 50 Great Years of Michigan’s Best High School Players, Teams & Memories'

Cover of 'Mick McCabe's Golden Yearbook: 50 great years of Michigan's best high school players, teams & memories.'

Published in 2020, Hall of Fame sportswriter Mick McCabe selects his best prep football and basketball players, his top all-time teams and his favorite stories in a 176-page, hardcover book, commemorating his 50 years at the Free Press.

As a bonus, the book includes every all-state Dream Team in football, boys basketball and girls basketball from 1970 to 2020. Relive the thrills of yesteryear — and maybe find yourself among the pages! Save 10% now.

'Glorious Green' — Michigan State's Rose Bowl front page wall art

The Detroit Free Press front page on Jan. 2, 2014 chronicles Michigan State's win over Stanford in the Rose Bowl.

Ten years ago, Michigan State completed its epic turnaround, with an exhilarating win in "The Granddaddy of Them All" on Jan. 2, 2014. That is when the Free Press' front page proclaimed, "Glorious Green" after the Spartans stuffed Stanford to win the Rose Bowl. This historic front page is printed on 120-pound art paper with a premium matte coating, and is the ultimate collector's item for the Michigan State fan in your life!

'Red Reign' — Detroit Red Wings' Stanley Cup front page wall art

Detroit Free Press 1A front page on June 5, 2008 with the headline, "Red Reign" celebrating the Red Wings' Stanley Cup victory over Pittsburgh.

Ah, the days of Stanley Cup contention seem long gone, but that era special still stands tall.

The Wings won their fourth Cup in 12 seasons, when the Free Press' front page screamed, "Red Reign" on June 5, 2008, after the franchise claimed its 11th Stanley Cup. This historic front page is printed on 120-pound art paper with a premium matte coating, and stands the test of time as a must-have collector's item for Red Wings fans!

