Is fatherhood behind Glasgow's new-found maturity?

Zander Fagerson believes the maturity in Glasgow's ranks could come from the number of new fathers in the squad.

Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu have all become dads for the first time in recent months, while Fagerson is dad to kids Iona and Hamish.

Asked why Glasgow have matured since the Challenge Cup final loss, Fagerson said: "A lot of new dads - put it that way. I think when you become a dad, your whole life perspective definitely changes. There's a lot more to life than rugby.

"When you get that mindset, it's quite freeing and you can just go out there and enjoy it because you know when you come home the hard work starts."

Fagerson is now 28 and one of the senior players at Scotstoun. He had just made his breakthrough when Glasgow last won silverware - the Pro12 in 2015 - and has since played and lost in two finals.

"I'm not going to put it down to just [new dads]," he added. "We're getting on. All the boys are a year older. I've got a few grey hairs, so we're definitely getting a bit mature.

"Playing that [Challenge Cup] final last year, you definitely learn a lot from playing these big games. Hopefully we can take all that this week and go out there and get the win.

"Once you play in the final, you learn a lot from it about different players and how we react as a team. We've got a bit more maturity in that sense, as a team.

"In finals rugby, if you're not on it, there's no coming back from it. We're just making sure we enjoy it as much as we can this week and make sure we leave everything out there because there's no second chances."