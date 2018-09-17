Father of UCLA quarterback slams Chip Kelly on Twitter

UCLA is 0-3 and the father of quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is not happy with Chip Kelly. (Getty)

Things haven’t been going well for Chip Kelly and the UCLA football team. They’re currently 0-3 and their performance on the field hasn’t exactly inspired confidence in the team’s future. But you know things have reached a new level of bad when the father of the team’s quarterback is calling out the head coach on Twitter.

Michael Robinson, the father of Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA’s freshman quarterback, took to Twitter on Sunday to call out Kelly as the source of the team’s woes. He started by responding to a tweet from Bruin Report Online, which pointed out his son hadn’t looked great, but hadn’t been helped by the offensive strategy Kelly put together.

He is speaking on and about the factual… It is all about the coaching, lousy coaching and play calling… Coaching that is so bad that it demands closed practices… Million dollar coach who bares no responsibility… Just random observations from a frustrated dad! — Michael Robinson (@DoriansDAD) September 17, 2018





Robinson wasn’t pulling any punches when he described Kelly’s “lousy coaching and play calling” and “coaching that is so bad that it demands closed practices.” Robinson admitted that he’s a “frustrated dad” at the end of it, but he tossed some sharp barbs.

Robinson still wasn’t done, though. He had more to say about Kelly.

Look, coach Kelly, if you wish to call him this is 4 and 26 for his last offensively called football games… Dorian has only played in 3 of the last 30 games… Can you say duped! — Michael Robinson (@DoriansDAD) September 17, 2018





His years at Oregon was simply a fluke on his part… I am sure that he stood on the shoulders of the actual player callers… Random thoughts, outside looking in, closed practices… — Michael Robinson (@DoriansDAD) September 17, 2018

Story Continues





OK then! He’s gotten to the “saying things you can’t take back” phase of being the dad of a college football starting quarterback. Kelly’s successful years at Oregon set the stage for his NFL career, which, well, didn’t quite go as Kelly — or the Eagles or 49ers — planned. Regardless of whether Robinson is right, he certainly has an opinion.

Looking at his Twitter account, Robinson turned against Kelly, who worked hard to keep Thompson-Robinson, a top 50 recruit, committed to UCLA (Thompson-Robinson committed when Jim Mora was head coach), pretty quickly.

As recently as a week ago he was tweeting positive things about Kelly and the team.

Team, Family, Brothers are beginning to gel… Look out PAC12… No heads are hanging… U.C.L.A is coming like a storm..#4sUP — Michael Robinson (@DoriansDAD) September 13, 2018





No head hanging here, not at UCLA…https://t.co/CJXS8UdyES — Michael Robinson (@DoriansDAD) September 4, 2018





Starting a season with a new head coach and a quarterback who has been thrust into a starting role (senior transfer Wilton Speight is out with a back injury) isn’t easy. But the Bruins are now 0-3 and haven’t been showing signs that they’re learning from past mistakes. If Robinson’s angry Twitter storm is a sign of things to come, Chip Kelly might want to batten down the hatches.

– – – – – –

Liz Roscher is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email her at lizroscher@yahoo.com or follow her on Twitter at @lizroscher.

