As a father and Stanley Cup champion, Ovechkin enters camp looking like ‘the best mode ever’

Fatherhood and the Stanley Cup seem to suit Alex Ovechkin, but he knows the "summer of Ovechkin" is already in the past.

As the Capitals returned to MedStar Iceplex for the start of training camp Friday, there was one burning question on the mind of every reporter.

Had Alex Ovechkin, defending Stanley Cup champion and one of the greatest players in the history of hockey, changed a diaper yet?

"Yeah, of course," he said.

OK, well there's changing a diaper and changing a…well, stinky diaper. What about those?

"Yeah. I don't care."

Ovechkin is coming off the most incredible summer of his life. In June, he hoisted the Stanley Cup for the first time as a champion, then just two months later, celebrated the birth of his first child, Sergei.

Thus far, fatherhood seems to suit the Great 8. A happy Ovechkin returned to camp on Friday and his teammates certainly noticed a difference.

"He's having fun, for sure," Tom Wilson said.

"It looks like he's the best mode ever," Nicklas Backstrom said. "He's just laughing all the time, which is great. He's going to carry this over, I think. The way he was playing last year and the way he was relaxed, too, I think it's just unbelievable for us in the locker room to see."

After years of scrutiny and criticism, after all the people labeling him a choker, Ovechkin certainly earned a summer to celebrate after silencing all the critics.

But the summer is now over.

Like it or not, the new season is on the horizon and everyone on the Caps now has to shift their mentality from celebrating the Cup to defending it, not the least of all the team's captain and leader.

There have been plenty of jokes all summer about how much the team partied after winning. Is Ovechkin ready to move on and get back to work?

Based on what he saw on the first day of camp, head coach Todd Reirden believes the answer is an emphatic yes.

"I was so impressed with how [Ovechkin] came into camp, the shape he came in was tremendous," Reirden said. "It's something we talked about quite a bit this summer and I'm really proud of him for how he showed up the last few days in testing and today's practice. To go along with that was a big smile and that always pushes guys to be better when one of your leaders is enjoying coming to the rink."

This has truly been the summer of Ovechkin. But while 2018 is going to be a year both he and the Caps will never forget, he also knows it is time to move on to make sure the party continues in 2019.

"For all of us, I think it's one of the best moments in our lives, in our hockey career for sure," Ovechkin said. "But, again, this time is over. We are back on track and I think we're excited to get started again because we feel the victory mode and we don't want to lose it."

