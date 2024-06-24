Like father like sson: Feyenoord sign midfielder from Blackburn Rovers academy

Luca Dahl Tomasson follows in his father’s footsteps. The Rotterdam side announced that the sixteen-year-old midfielder has signed a two-year contract with Feyenoord.

The son of Jon Dahl Tomasson, who won the UEFA Cup with Feyenoord in 2002, arrives from Blackburn Rovers’ youth ranks. Tomasson Sr. worked as head coach in Lancashire until February 9 this year. He has been serving as Sweden’s national coach since the first of March. During his playing career, the midfielder spent four years in the Eredivisie with Feyenoord before joining AC Milan. As well as the UEFA Cup, the midfielder also won the league in 1999 and the Super Cup in 2000. He made 206 appearances for the side, scoring an incredible 92 goals and grabbing 24 assists. Tomasson spent two spells with the side, returning at the end of his career to retire as a Feyenoord player.

“Feyenoord is a special club for me in many ways,” the new Feyenoord signing said on the club website. “As a little boy I regularly came to De Kuip to watch my father’s matches. The fact that I can now follow in his footsteps makes it extra special for me. I can’t wait to play in the Feyenoord shirt myself and show what I have to offer.‘

Tomasson will initially join Feyenoord Under-17, the Rotterdammers report.

🇩🇰 𝐋𝐮𝐜𝐚 𝐃𝐚𝐡𝐥 𝐓𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐧 ➟ Feyenoord Academy



‘Ik kan niet wachten om te laten zien wat ik in huis heb’#VarkenoordView — Feyenoord Rotterdam (@Feyenoord) June 24, 2024

GBeNeFN | Max Bradfield