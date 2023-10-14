Advertisement

Like father, like son: Luke Pennington, the son of Chad Pennington, is having a strong junior season

Kristian Dyer
·1 min read
Luke Pennington, the son of former NFL star quarterback Chad Pennington, has thrown 134 passes this season. He doesn’t have an interception yet.

Through eight games this season, Pennington, a member of the class of 2025, has led Sayre (Lexington, Kentucky) to an 8-0 start. He has completed 90-of-134 passes for 1,378 yards. He has 31 touchdowns.

And yes, simply to underscore it again, no interceptions.

Pennington, at 5-foot-11, has shown a strong arm this season and the ability to read defenses. He places his throws well and throws his wide receivers open.

Pennington is taking a visit on Saturday to Eastern Kentucky.

 

He also, for what it is worth, can pass on the basketball court as well:

 

There are some good bloodlines here, with his father having played 11 seasons in the NFL for the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins. During his career, he twice led the NFL in completion percentage.

