Like father, like son: Luke Pennington, the son of Chad Pennington, is having a strong junior season

Luke Pennington, the son of former NFL star quarterback Chad Pennington, has thrown 134 passes this season. He doesn’t have an interception yet.

Through eight games this season, Pennington, a member of the class of 2025, has led Sayre (Lexington, Kentucky) to an 8-0 start. He has completed 90-of-134 passes for 1,378 yards. He has 31 touchdowns.

And yes, simply to underscore it again, no interceptions.

Pennington, at 5-foot-11, has shown a strong arm this season and the ability to read defenses. He places his throws well and throws his wide receivers open.

Pennington is taking a visit on Saturday to Eastern Kentucky.

Chase Parker into the scoring column. First touchdown pass of the night from Luke Pennington, who entered the night with 24 touchdown passes and no interceptions. Sayre 14, Berea 0, 4:27 left 1Q pic.twitter.com/FFrmHnMqFP — Joshua Moore ⚡️ (@JoshMooreHL) October 6, 2023

He also, for what it is worth, can pass on the basketball court as well:

END 1. Sayre @sayrespartans 11, Scott Co. 11. Cards scored the first 5, but it’s been back and forth since. @Davis_Miller14 with the backdoor layup from Luke Pennington’s pass. 42nd District 🏀 semifinals pic.twitter.com/wTJ7MnrILF — Jared Peck (@HLpreps) February 23, 2023

There are some good bloodlines here, with his father having played 11 seasons in the NFL for the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins. During his career, he twice led the NFL in completion percentage.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports