From father to son - Green Hill wrestling reins pass from Brad to Bradley Rowlett

Jun. 1—Brad Rowlett stepped down this spring after serving as Green Hill's wrestling coach since the school opened four years ago.

His replacement? Bradley Rowlett.

Brad Rowlett's son was named to take over for his father earlier this week after eight seasons at Friendship Christian, his alma mater.

"It's an honor to be named the next head coach at Green Hill," Bradley Rowlett said. "I'm excited to take over what has already been built and hopefully expand upon it. I was told I have big shoes to fill, but that's just my dad being the dad I always grew up with."

"We are excited for Coach Rowlett to pick up the reins of our wrestling program," said Green Hill athletic director E.J. Wood. "We have a ton of young talent on the Hill and there is no doubt they are in good hands. While we hope to have individuals at the state meet for years to come, I was most excited to hear that one of Coach Rowlett's goals was to develop the program into a team that can compete at the dual championship."

Brad Rowlett's Hawks already have a couple of state individual championships. Dominic Love won the school's first title in any sport in its first year, 2021. Jake Stacey won it all as a junior in 2023 and reached the finals this past February but had to pull out with a shoulder injury late in the '24 title match.

A week earlier, Bradley Rowlett was on the corner of the mat of the Division II championship match watching Friendship's Tyson Wolcott in the 144-pound final where the football star came up short.

Brad Rowlett, 63, perhaps more noted for coaching softball as a Junior Hawkins assistant at Cumberland before head coaching runs at Lebanon and Mt. Juliet, coached his son on Friendship's wrestling team. He was also a football assistant under John McNeal as Bradley played in the line before graduating in 2006.

The elder Rowlett said Thursday he had a plan when he came to Green Hill to coach four years before stepping down, ending a 26-year coaching career. A plumber before going into education, he said he will teach two more years before turning in his key for good.

Bradley Rowlett, while attending Lipscomb University, broke into coaching as middle school head coach at David Lipscomb Campus School. He served as an assistant under Brad Mattingly at Mt. Juliet High School before going to Nashville Christian to launch its wrestling program in 2011.

He returned to Friendship in 2016 to relaunch a program that had become dormant in recent years. From having just eight wrestlers on his first FCS team, Rowlett coached three individual state runners up and two place four times at state during the last eight seasons. The Commanders finished third in the DII-A/AA state duals in 2023.