Like father like son: Fallon junior lands maiden Group One

London (AFP) - Cieren Fallon showed he has inherited the riding genes from his legendary father Kieren landing his first Group One race on Saturday, the July Cup on Oxted.

Fallon junior took the lead with a furlong to go and comfortably held off a challenge from Frankie Dettori on Irish raider Sceptical with favourite Golden Horde third.

Dettori -- finishing second in the sprint for a third time -- must wait another year to see if he can at last win the race and make it a full house of Group One triumphs in England.

Fallon riding in just his second Group One race said he had taken advice from his team including his dad.

The qualified fitness instructor has said he will be even better than his six-time champion jockey father, who numbered three Epsom Derbies among his many top level successes.

There was no such bravura from him in the immediate afterglow of his first top level win.

"I am speechless," he said.

"I did not expect this most definitely not.

"I was a passenger on a very good horse.

"There was a lot of pressure I spoke to dad beforehand and he said 'keep it simple'.

"That's what I did. I kept it simple."

His father said he had been a bag of nerves.

"He rode to perfection," said Fallon senior of his son.

"I could barely watch I was so nervous.

"I am a very proud father," added the 55-year-old Irishman.

Winning trainer Roger Teal charged down the rails in celebration his first win at this level.

"Always had a feeling this lad might be a bit useful," said a grinning Teal.

"Oxted is such cool little dude as well.

"My first Group One I cannot get too carried away as I have already made enough of a fool of myself."