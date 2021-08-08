Father and son duo use podcast to bridge generational divide
A father and son duo from Hinsdale look to bridge generational divide through their podcast.
Is this the worst piece of sportsmanship in Olympic history - or just a serious lack of hand/eye coordination?
Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.
The United States had never won gold in indoor women's volleyball ... until Sunday in Tokyo. This is the story of how they did it.
This was frightening.
The United States continues to add medals to its overall count at the Tokyo Olympics. Here is every piece of hardware from the Games.
Anthony Rizzo, who chose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, tested positive for the coronavirus, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday.
Jimmy Johnson began his thank yous with Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, who served as his presenter. But who would have expected the former coach to thank Cowboys owner Jerry Jones second? Jones and Johnson’s relationship is well documented, but it seems to have thawed since Jones and then Johnson have earned induction into [more]
Tom Brady jokes about attending Peyton Manning's Hall of Fame induction:
A final day flurry of golds pushed Team USA to the top of the medal table at the Tokyo Games.
Ahead of his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Jimmy Johnson has found a calmness. But it wasn't always that way for the Cowboys legend.
Take a look at some of the incredible Olympic imagery from the talented photographers on the ground in Japan.
Check out this snippet from Troy Polamalu's HOF speech.
Ciryl Gane is now a UFC (interim) champion. The Frenchman became the first French UFC champion after he defeated Derrick Lewis by way of TKO in the third round of the UFC 265 main event. The fight was all Gane (no pun intended). The interim heavyweight champ outlanded Lewis in significant strikes 26 to three in the first round, 23 to five in the second round and 49 to eight in the third. Lewis was reluctant in terms of his output and took his time waiting for the perfect shot. In the meantime, G
Anthony Rizzo is the latest Yankee to be placed on the COVID-19 list after testing positive, says Aaron Boone.
The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is only Jordan Spieth’s second tournament in the past seven weeks due to a lingering injury.
Hollywood will come to Iowa next Thursday, as the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will meet at a special temporary field near the property used in the Field of Dreams film. The game was postponed from its planned 2020 debut by the pandemic, and marks the first major league baseball game in Iowa. […]
Wrapping up the stories from the final day of the Tokyo Games.
Tareg Hamedi left the mat in tears after learning of the judges' decision that he followed through fully, which is against the rules.
Horses bucked off their riders, refused to jump fences, and generally caused mischief during Friday's modern pentathlon.
Jordan Larson fell to the floor, put her head in her hands and cried after Brazil couldn’t return her spike on match point. The frustration of being so close but not quite good enough was replaced by a feeling of relief after the U.S. women’s volleyball team finally claimed Olympic gold with a 25-21, 25-20, 25-14 victory over Brazil on Sunday. “I’m just still in a state of shock,” Larson said.