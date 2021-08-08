Father and son duo use podcast to bridge generational divide

MMA Weekly

Ciryl Gane is now a UFC (interim) champion. The Frenchman became the first French UFC champion after he defeated Derrick Lewis by way of TKO in the third round of the UFC 265 main event. The fight was all Gane (no pun intended). The interim heavyweight champ outlanded Lewis in significant strikes 26 to three in the first round, 23 to five in the second round and 49 to eight in the third. Lewis was reluctant in terms of his output and took his time waiting for the perfect shot. In the meantime, G