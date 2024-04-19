How a father-son duo pick the perfect horses for rodeo pickup

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Although they make the job look easy, this pickup men father-son duo shared how they work together during rodeo and what it takes to find the perfect horse for the job.

Jeff Dees shared that he and his son ranch on their horses every day, helping to gain control of the animal and get to know what they are capable of. When it comes to finding the perfect horse for pickup, Jeff explained that the horse needs guts, some nerves, an athletic ability and a lot of heart.

“You get all that in one package, it’s kinda hard to do so we are proud of our horses for sure,” he said.

Jake Dees said that there are about ten horses among the father and son duo at the San Angelo Rodeo. Although they have five horses each, it is important to have a horse that will help them out when they get in a bind, Jake shared.

