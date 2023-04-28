Father-son duo Ed Budde, Brad Budde to announce Chiefs’ Round 2 draft pick

A pair of Kansas City Chiefs legends are set to announce a second-round draft pick for the team.

The NFL announced on Friday that several NFL Legends and active players would be announcing various selections in Kansas City during the second round of the 2023 NFL draft. For the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s a particularly intriguing duo of legends set to announce their pick.

Father-son duo of Ed Budde and Brad Budde will head to the podium to announce the Chiefs’ second-round draft pick. They’re the only father-son duo ever selected in the first round of the draft by the same NFL team.

Ed was taken with the No. 8 overall pick in the 1963 AFL draft. He became a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, a multiple AFL All-Star winner and is a member of the AFL All-Time Team after winning Super Bowl IV with Kansas City. He was a staple of the Chiefs’ offensive line between 1963 and 1976. He’s also a Chiefs Hall of Famer.

His son Brad was selected at No. 11 overall in the 1980 NFL draft out of USC. He started 79 games with the Chiefs from 1980-1986.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire