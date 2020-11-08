Like father, like son: Chase Elliott is a Cup champion

Chase Elliott, groomed in speed by his Hall of Fame father, and adored by fans as the sport’s most popular driver, is NASCAR’s newest champion.

The 24-year-old son of Bill Elliott, is the third-youngest champion in series history. He wins the crown on a day that seven-time champ Jimmie Johnson ran his final Cup race as a full-time series driver before embarking on an IndyCar campaign.

“I’m at a loss for words,” Elliott told NBC Sports’ Kelli Stavast. “This is unbelievable. Oh my gosh, we did it. We did it. Unreal.”

The win and title by Elliott was commemorated by the siren blaring at the Dawsonville Pool Hall in his hometown.

Elliott’s title is the first for Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet since Johnson won his seventh crown in 2016. Sunday’s race could provide a generational passing of the torch from Johnson to Elliott.

“This is a dream,” Elliott told NBC Sports. “I’m hoping I don’t ever wake up.”

Elliott’s title denied Denny Hamlin, in his 15th full-time season, his first crown. Elliott also prevented Team Penske drivers Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski from each celebrating their second Cup crown.

Keselowski finished second. Logano placed third. Hamlin was fourth. Johnson completed the top five.

The No. 9 car took the lead for good with 42 laps to go when Elliott slipped underneath Logano’s car. Elliott led 153 of the 312 laps.

Only Bill Rexford (age 23 in 1950) and Jeff Gordon (age 24 in 1995) won titles at a younger age. The Elliotts become the third father/son combination to win Cup titles, joining Lee and Richard Petty and Ned and Dale Jarrett.

Elliott finished the season with five wins. He won three of the last five playoff races.

He won Sunday’s race after starting at the rear of the 39-car field because his Chevrolet failed inspection twice before the race. That did little to hinder Elliot, who climbed into the top 10 in 26 laps and took the lead for the first time on Lap 79.

The championship is the first for crew chief Alan Gustafson, who celebrated his fourth win at Phoenix with four different drivers. His title comes in the last race for seven-time champion Chad Knaus, who will move into an executive role at Hendrick Motorsports after this season.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Joey Logano

STAGE 2 WINNER: Brad Keselowski

NOTABLE: Chase Elliott’s championship is the 13th Cup title for Hendrick Motorsports.

NEXT: The series returns in February at Daytona with the Daytona 500 on Feb. 14.

