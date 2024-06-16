Father of Real Madrid & Barcelona target Wirtz speaks out on future

The father of Bayer Leverkusen sensation Florian Wirtz has on Sunday provided an insight into his son’s future.

As much, of course, comes amid mounting reports that the German international has made his way onto the wishlists of a whole host of Europe’s top clubs.

Chief among them come Spanish football’s top two, with Real Madrid and Barcelona having been widely tipped to go head-to-head over Wirtz’s signature.

Speaking to the media this weekend, it therefore came as little surprise when the ongoing speculation surrounding his son’s plans moving forward was put to Wirtz’s father.

And, in quotes gathered by BILD, Hans-Joachim Wirtz, who also acts as advisor to the 20-year-old, was unwavering in his response.

As much comes with the midfield sensation not even ready to discuss a Bayer Leverkusen exit until, it would appear, the summer of 2025 at the earliest:

“Florian has a contract in Leverkusen. And he’s looking forward to next year at Bayer 04, when he can play in the Champions League with Leverkusen for the first time. Those are the facts. Now the focus is on the Euros. After that there’s a lot to do with the club next season, so there’s no need for speculation. There’s really nothing to say beyond that.”

Conor Laird | GSFN