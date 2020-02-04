Father of UNLV RB Darran Williams says son will have to medically retire after heart attack

Darran Williams had 90 rushing and receiving yards in 2019. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

UNLV RB Darran Williams will be unable to continue his college football career.

Williams, 22, suffered a heart attack during an offseason conditioning workout on Jan. 28. On Monday, his father Keith told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that his son would be forced to retire from football after the heart attack.

“He’s doing great,” Keith Williams said of his son to the LVRJ. “He’s strong.”

Keith Williams also said that doctors had found out that his son had an enlarged heart. Darran Williams was put into a medically induced coma after the heart attack as doctors worked to find the cause. Keith Williams said his son will stay on scholarship with the school.

Sunday evening, Keith Williams posted a thank you message on Twitter to all that had helped treat Darran.

“This past week has been extremely tough for my family and we’d like to thank you for your prayers and continued support,” he wrote. “On behalf of my family we’d also like to thank Sunrise Hospital, the CVTU doctors and nursing staff; to Coach [Marcus] Arroyo and the UNLV staff and teammates, thank you for never leaving Darran’s bedside. Your immediate response saved his life!”

Arroyo, the former offensive coordinator at Oregon, was hired in December as UNLV’s new head coach.

This past season was Williams’ first with the Rebels after he played two seasons of football at Oklahoma A&M. The Oklahoma native had 90 total yards on 27 touches.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

