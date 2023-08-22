Father of Titans CB Caleb Farley reportedly dies in house explosion

Farley was not at home when the explosion occured

The Titans drafted Caleb Farley in the first round in 2021. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The father of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley, Robert Farley, reportedly died in an explosion at a house owned by the NFL player late Monday night, according to Kent Green, Director of Fire Services and Emergency Management for Iredell County. He was 61.

Farley, 24, was reportedly not present at the house at the time of the explosion, but another unidentified male was injured, according to officials. He was taken to a hospital in Charlotte with non-life threatening injuries. Queen City News reported they saw Farley with his family speaking to authorities at the scene Tuesday morning.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation but foul play is not suspected, according to the Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office. Neighbors told Queen City News they smelled gas and heard "a loud explosion" around 11:55 p.m. Monday night. Authorities claim the house was completely leveled by the explosion.

“The 6,391 square foot home is a total loss,” Iredell County Emergency Management told USA Today.

Farley reportedly lived at the house for less than a year and records show the house was listed for around $2.05 million in 2022, per The Tennessean.

UPDATE: Iredell Emergency Management confirms the man who died in the explosion was Robert Farley.



Caleb Farley is here with his family and friends as they begin to sift through what is left of his home. pic.twitter.com/ZWQGAkLrBR — Claire Kopsky (@ClaireMKopsky) August 22, 2023

Farley also lost his mother to breast cancer in 2018 during his time at Virginia Tech

Mike Vrabel, Titans players offer support

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel quickly acknowledged the tragedy after practice Tuesday. He noted that the most important thing he and the team do is be there for Farley and his family.

"Everything else is pretty trivial," Vrabel added.

#Titans HC Mike Vrabel on Caleb Farley and the tragedy at his home in North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/nnDLb7R0HR — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) August 22, 2023

Other playes like running back Derrick Henry and edge rusher Harold Landy echoed Vrabel's sentiments after they heard the news.

Fellow defensive back Kevin Byard, who's mother died this past summer, offered his condolences and advice on how to handle the loss of a parent.

#Titans Kevin Byard speaks on his teammate Caleb Farley family situation 🙏 pic.twitter.com/EbEhCdZKUE — Kayla Anderson ✨ (@KaylaAndersonTV) August 22, 2023

The Titans drafted Farley with the No. 22 pick in 2021. Farley has played in 12 career games after he suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 6 of his rookie year in 2021 and season-ending herniated disk in Week 10 of the 2022 season.