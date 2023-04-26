Father of Georgia football player killed in car wreck seeking $2 million in damages from university

The father of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock reportedly filed a lawsuit against the university for the wrongful death of his son, according to ESPN's Mark Schlabach. Dave Willock seeks $2 million in damages — the maximum a state agency can be sued under Georgia law — after his son died in a fatal car crash in the early morning of Jan. 15 after the Bulldogs won the College Football Playoff national championship.

Police claim Willock and Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed after LeCroy crashed her SUV into two power poles and trees during an alleged car race with then-Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Willock reportedly wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was sitting behind LeCroy in the backseat.

Carter, one of the top NFL draft prospects this year, reportedly received 12 months probation, must pay a $1,000 fine, must perform 80 hours of community service and finish a driving course as his sentence for his role in the crash, but won't go to jail.

Former Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon and another female staffer, Tory Bowles, were injured but survived.

Willock's lawyers suing others

Dave Willock reportedly will also sue the University of Georgia Athletic Association, its employees and LeCroy's estate individually and separately.

His lawyers claim the university knew of LeCroy's driving history, which included four speeding tickets in the past six years. Police said LeCroy's SUV was traveling 104 mph before it crashed that night and her blood alcohol concentration was .197 — almost 2.5 times the legal limit in Georgia. The UGAAA reportedly leased the SUV LeCroy was driving for recruiting purposes, and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said it was not LeCroy's job to drive players home, nor should she have been driving the night of the crash.

"To be clear, UGA and [University of Georgia Athletic Association] agents and employees negligently entrusted a vehicle to LeCroy," Willock's lawyers wrote. "Likewise, UGA and UGAAA agents and employees negligently hired, supervised, trained, and retained LeCroy.

"Supervisors providing keys, etc. to recruiting assistants for the purpose of entertaining players and recruits over the Championship weekend is clear, but UGA denying those facts in the media after the events is poor form at best. Public comments by the UGA Athletic Director [Josh Brooks], supervisors and administrators diminishing their role in this incident and blaming LeCroy does not lead the way, and it is less than expected."

In response, Georgia spokesman Greg Trevor said the letter from Willock's lawyers "is full of inaccuracies" and "has not provided the university with any sources or evidentiary bases to support these reckless claims."

"As we have made clear, personal use of vehicles rented for recruiting activities was strictly prohibited," the statement read, per ESPN. "Ms. LeCroy was not engaged in athletic department duties around the time of the accident, and her personal use of the car after her recruiting duties ended earlier that evening was therefore unauthorized."

Willock played 15 games for the Bulldogs in 2022 after seeing action sparingly in 2021 and redshirting in 2020. He grew up in New Milford, New Jersey, and went to Paramus Catholic High School.