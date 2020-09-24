Father of BYU OL Tristen Hoge says Hoge has pneumonia after contracting COVID-19

BYU offensive lineman Tristen Hoge is dealing with pneumonia after he contracted COVID-19, according to his father.

Hoge was one of the multiple BYU players who tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month. He was able to return to the practice field after completing his required isolation for the virus this week. And according to his father, Marty, Tristen felt unwell after his first practice back.

“Was feeling some pretty terrible symptoms last night, talked to his mom and I and the doctor, and the training staff decided it was time to test him for some other problems,” Marty Hoge said in a video he posted to Twitter. “Ends up that he has pneumonia and it’s affected his lungs severely. Luckily enough, there’s no fluid in his heart.”

The spate of positive tests at BYU after the Cougars beat Navy to start the season led the team to postpone its game against Army. That game is one of 20 games so far at the top level of college football that have either been postponed or canceled because of coronavirus cases within teams.

BYU is scheduled to play at home against Troy on Saturday.

Hoge’s pneumonia is another example of the myriad effects COVID-19 can have on anyone who gets it. Over 6 million cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the United States and over 200,000 people have died from the virus, according to Yahoo News’ John Hopkins data.

The death toll includes Cal U of Pennsylvania’s Jamain Stephens. The defensive lineman’s family said he died earlier this month from a blood clot in his heart after contracting COVID-19.

Hoge, a senior, transferred to BYU from Notre Dame and has been a starter on the Cougars’ offensive line. Marty Hoge said in his video that his son’s coronavirus case should be a reminder for people to take the virus seriously.

“Those of you who are skeptical of ‘man it’s just a cold or a cough’ and no effects — man, I gotta admit that I was maybe one of them,” Hoge said. “But when it hits home, you’ve got to keep it real.”

BYU offensive lineman Tristen Hoge (69) contracted pneumonia after having COVID-19, his father said. (AP Photo/George Frey) More

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

