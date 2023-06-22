Father knows best: LaQuan Sanders says Rutgers football ‘did a great job’ hosting his four-star son

On Wednesday, Kaj Sanders wrapped up an official visit to Rutgers football. It seems to have gone well according to his father.

A safety at Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.), Sanders was recently named a four-star recruit by Rivals and is now a top-four player in the state.

Last month, Sanders updated his recruitment with a top 10 list that included Notre Dame, Syracuse, Maryland, Rutgers, Penn State, Michigan State, North Carolina, Wisconsin, South Carolina and Miami.

He took an official visit to Rutgers on Monday through Wednesday of this week.

His father, LaQuan Sanders, posted on social media shortly after his son’s official visit had concluded to thank the “home team” for the official visit:

I want to thank the home team @RFootball @GregSchiano @CoachDrewRU @coachharasymiak @CoachMWatson for doing such a great job hosting my son @kajsanders_ on his OV. We have been to Rutgers countless times and the Energy has always been the same welcoming. Thank You pic.twitter.com/P3pGxpZBtS — LaQuan Sanders (@GhostCity_Quan) June 22, 2023

It was a nice (and rare) bit of gravitas from a parent towards a program in a recruiting business that is all too often cutthroat.

The Rutgers 2024 recruiting class is ranked No. 27 in the nation by Rivals. The most recent commitment came on Wednesday from Samarian Robinson.

The Florida linebacker was on an official visit with Sanders this week. He de-committed from UCF and shortly thereafter gave a verbal to Rutgers.

Robinson is a Power Five recruit who is coming off a strong junior season at Lincoln High School (Tallahassee, FL). He is a consensus three-star recruit according to Rivals, 247Sports, ESPN and On3.

Over the past month, he has been offered by Arizona and Colorado.

Also on the official visit was Florida defensive back Xavier Lucas.

