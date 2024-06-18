Father’s Day Weekend changes lives just by “TRI”ing a swim, bike, and run at The Annual Sprint at Callaway Gardens

Pine Mountain, Ga. (WRBL)-Saturday morning kicks off the start of the summer fitness series with a Triathlon at Callaway Gardens. And as Kaylee just told us it will be a scorcher today.

And that is where we find our very own Chief Meteorologist, Bob Jeswald. Good morning, Bob? How is all this heat going to impact the athletes?

Hannah Good morning! Yes, this will be hot for the athletes, but the good news is that with plenty of preparation including hydration these athletes will be prepared.

The plus side is that the swim portion already started across Robin Lake Beach with a 500-meter swim and most of our athletes will be back in before or right at the beginning of the heat at 10am-Noon for the beginner. I’m now joined by Race Director Joanne Cogle.

Joanne how will the impacts of weather be for most athletes? Bob we actually have seen this heat before and as they get out of the water in transition to Bike 13 miles, they have aid stations to get some hydration and other supplements to help keep them on par.

After the bike, they will be back to the 2mile run across the finish line. And we will be cheering them on!

Bob: Thank you, Joanne…We will maintain the course and keep cool. Coming up later this morning we will have reporter Michelle Jennings talk about the physical course with Joanne and also how this “Sprint” Triathlon and Duathlon is typically for the beginner athlete and how you at home can participate this summer.

Find out more how you can volunteer and participate at Callaway or Uptown Columbus

