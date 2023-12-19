Like father like daughter: Voyles signs with TU

Dec. 19—THOMASVILLE — It's always a special thing for parents when their child realizes a dream, when they put pen to paper and get ready to play the game they love on the collegiate level. That joy doubles when you coach your child through that process. That is the special moment that Thomas County Central head soccer coach Tony Voyles experienced as his daughter Mikayla signed on to play soccer at Thomas University.

After her senior year, Mikayla will stay in Thomasville just like her dad did, as Voyles played soccer for TU for two years in college. It's safe to say that Voyles couldn't be more thrilled that his daughter will be so close playing on the same field he played on.

"It's really cool that we are now going to play at the same school and then, of course, we are so excited about being able to see her play all the time because it's going to be so convenient being here in Thomasville," Voyles said. "We're hugely excited about this."

Voyles has had the unique opportunity to coach both of his children as they went through their soccer journey. He has watched them develop and has pushed them as only a father can, as they compete at high levels.

"It's been incredible. I've actually been really lucky I got to coach both of my kids in high school and again lucky enough that both of them were able to go on and play college soccer, as well," said Voyles. "It's been the joy of my life to be able to coach them during these high school years and both of them were on really good competitive teams and got to experience all different kinds of things because of soccer and I got to be right there with them. It's memories that I'll have for the rest of my life that I'll look back on so happy and hopefully they do as well and to then be a part of her being able to go and accomplish this, which had been a dream of hers, makes it that much better."

Soccer, however, wasn't always Mikayla's first choice. She played multiple sports in her younger years and decided to dedicate herself to soccer later than most high level athletes. However, that hasn't stopped her from growing and improving right along side others.

"She really blossomed considering she didn't play a ton at the younger ages. She really blossomed throughout her high school years and kind of figured it all out and improved every year," Voyles said. "We are really excited about her senior year. I think she still has an upward trajectory because she's learning new things and improving every time she plays."

Thomas University had a solid season recently, going 11-7-1 with winning records at home, away and in conference play. They went 1-1 in the SSAC Conference Championships with their season ending via number one ranked William Carey.

"She just felt really comfortable with the coaching staff and the players she's gotten to meet and be around some," said Voyles. "She's really excited about this."