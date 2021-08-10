Fatal car crash cause of Crystal River Outfitters fire

Aug. 9—GLEN ARBOR — A fatal car crash was the cause of a weekend fire at Crystal River Outfitters, officials said Monday.

The Leelanau County Sheriff's Office tentatively identified a 19-year-old Suttons Bay man as the driver of a Honda Civic who died at the scene after crashing into the building early Saturday morning.

Sheriff deputies and Glen Lake Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the canoe and kayak rental business on River Street at 6:34 a.m. Saturday, officials said, after building alarms signaled first an intrusion and then a fire.

A passing motorist also called in the fire, as previously reported.

Responders found smoke, flames and a vehicle inside the building which was also on fire, officials said.

"The Sheriff's Office determined that a 2013 Honda Civic had been traveling east on W. River Rd. at a high rate of speed," the Sheriff's Office said in a press release. "The vehicle exited the roadway to the right, traveled through an unimproved area along the river before entering the outfitters building and coming to rest."

The vehicle sustained significant damage and the driver was the only occupant, officials said.

The building that houses the rental business also sustained damage, officials said.

Crystal River Outfitters Recreational District, which owns the outfitter rental business as well as The Cyclery, M22 Glen Arbor and Coastal, temporarily closed Saturday.

The canoe and kayak rental business remained closed as of Monday, while the other businesses re-opened Sunday morning, owners Katy and Matt Wiesen announced on their website.

"Please keep those affected by this tragedy in your thoughts, and as always we thank our wonderful community for your support," announcement stated.

The crash remains under investigation, the sheriff's office said.