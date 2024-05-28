Fat Joe Voices 2024 U.S. Open’s Spectacular Awaits Marketing Campaign

Fat Joe added to the excitement for the forthcoming U.S. Open on Tuesday (May 28) by joining forces with the U.S. Tennis Association and lending his voice to their “Spectacular Awaits” campaign. The video finds the Bronx rapper amplifying one of the sport’s biggest live events that will kick off this August.

“Get ready for the next level of spectacular,” begins Joe in the hype video. “Get your game face on, and your game day fit on, too. Get the squad together. Get another round and get ready. Get loud, no louder, and get legendary. Spectacular waits.”

“Engaging a New York City and cultural icon like Fat Joe with our campaign is a great representation of the U.S. Open experience,” said Nicole Kankam, managing director, pro tennis marketing and entertainment, USTA. “His presence is undeniable, and he’s the perfect match for the growing energy, excitement, and profile of the U.S. Open.”

The Spectacular Awaits campaign holds a special place in Fat Joe’s heart, as it resonates with his personal life. His son Joey, a tennis enthusiast, has been a source of inspiration for the Bronx MC. Last year, Joe celebrated Joey’s birthday and shared playful pictures of them with oversized tennis balls. Joey, who is 33 and lives with autism, has been a focal point of the musician’s efforts to raise awareness about the condition, notably in his 2023 memoir The Book of Jose.

“He inspires me. He’s such a blessing in our life. He’s almost like an angel,” Fat Joe said last year during an episode of The View. “It’s the gift that keeps giving, little Joey, and I’m so proud of him.”

The U.S. Open’s main draw will begin on Monday, Aug. 26, and conclude with the Women’s Singles Final on Saturday, Sept. 7, and the Men’s Singles Final on Sunday, Sept. 8. Tickets for the 2024 U.S. Open go on sale on June 3.

