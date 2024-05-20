This was the fastest time in the 2024 Colfax Marathon
DENVER (KDVR) – On Sunday, runners laced up their shoes and headed to the Denver Colfax Marathon. While temperatures were in the 80s for most of the race, some runners were still able to pull off around six minutes for each of the 26.2 miles.
People came from all over to participate in the 10 mile, half marathon, full marathon and relay races, with many Coloradans claiming the top spots in the marathon race.
Fastest race times
Here are the fastest marathon times from the 2024 Colfax Marathon.
Men’s marathon
Name
Age
Hometown
Time
Pace
Fernando Cabada
42
Aurora, Colorado
2:30:14
5:44 / mile
Bradley Taylor
36
Johnstown, Colorado
2:34:51
5:54 / mile
Cameron Oneil
34
Denver, Colorado
2:38:19
6:02 / mile
Michael Mitchell
25
Denver, Colorado
2:39:13
6:04 / mile
Lee Cordova
37
Denver Colorado
2:41:53
6:10 / mile
The fastest men’s times were also the overall fastest of the race. The first woman finished at No. 13 in the overall race.
Women’s marathon
Name
Age
Hometown
Time
Pace
Laurel Kruger
23
Flagstaff, Arizona
2:50:54
6:31 / mile
Hali Hafeman
32
Denver, Colorado
2:54: 20
6:39 / mile
Leidy Tobon
37
Dillon, Colorado
3:02:49
6:58 / mile
Brianna Costigan
25
Denver, Colorado
3:04:37
7:02 / mile
Jessy Narimanov
37
Pueblo, Colorado
3:04:42
7:03 / mile
While races clocked in impressive times, these races didn’t break any records – at least overall for marathon times. The Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon lies with Eliud Kipchoge at 1:59:40.
The Colfax Marathon is over, but there are plenty of other races throughout the summer. One of the next notable races is the BOULDERBoulder which takes place on Memorial Day.
