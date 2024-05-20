This was the fastest time in the 2024 Colfax Marathon

DENVER (KDVR) – On Sunday, runners laced up their shoes and headed to the Denver Colfax Marathon. While temperatures were in the 80s for most of the race, some runners were still able to pull off around six minutes for each of the 26.2 miles.

People came from all over to participate in the 10 mile, half marathon, full marathon and relay races, with many Coloradans claiming the top spots in the marathon race.

Fastest race times

Here are the fastest marathon times from the 2024 Colfax Marathon.

Men’s marathon

Name Age Hometown Time Pace Fernando Cabada 42 Aurora, Colorado 2:30:14 5:44 / mile Bradley Taylor 36 Johnstown, Colorado 2:34:51 5:54 / mile Cameron Oneil 34 Denver, Colorado 2:38:19 6:02 / mile Michael Mitchell 25 Denver, Colorado 2:39:13 6:04 / mile Lee Cordova 37 Denver Colorado 2:41:53 6:10 / mile

The fastest men’s times were also the overall fastest of the race. The first woman finished at No. 13 in the overall race.

Women’s marathon

Name Age Hometown Time Pace Laurel Kruger 23 Flagstaff, Arizona 2:50:54 6:31 / mile Hali Hafeman 32 Denver, Colorado 2:54: 20 6:39 / mile Leidy Tobon 37 Dillon, Colorado 3:02:49 6:58 / mile Brianna Costigan 25 Denver, Colorado 3:04:37 7:02 / mile Jessy Narimanov 37 Pueblo, Colorado 3:04:42 7:03 / mile

While races clocked in impressive times, these races didn’t break any records – at least overall for marathon times. The Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon lies with Eliud Kipchoge at 1:59:40.

The Colfax Marathon is over, but there are plenty of other races throughout the summer. One of the next notable races is the BOULDERBoulder which takes place on Memorial Day.

