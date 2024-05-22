Fastest rookie Kyle Larson eyes Memorial Day weekend ‘double’

INDIANAPOLIS — NASCAR star Kyle Larson is the fastest rookie qualifier for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Larson made it to the Fast Six on qualifying weekend, clocking a four-lap average of 232.846 miles per hour. He’ll start in the middle of row two in fifth position on Sunday.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion is attempting “The Double” on Sunday, racing in the Indy 500 in the afternoon and stock car’s Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte in the evening.

He’s the fifth driver to attempt the double duty. The last driver to race in both races was Kurt Busch in 2014.

Nexstar’s Alexa Ross talked with Larson before he was honored at 50th annual Fastest Rookie Luncheon.

