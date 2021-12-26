Fastest on Restarts

In NASCAR, it pays to get off to a strong start. For that matter, it also pays to get a good restart.

There are many factors that go into having a strong restart. There are even more that go into this statistic. The average restart rank in the chart at the bottom of this post is a good aggregate of driver skill, but when one looks at individual races there are often explanations that need to be made.

Some adjustments had to be applied to make sense of this statistic. On occasion, some rankings had to be excluded because a driver departed from a race early. Without a good average of restarts in a those races, this skewed some results so that drivers who finished well outside the top 30 would appear to have a top-five ranking. Their speed seemed higher because they did not endure multiple restarts. When those top speeds were way out of kilter, they were not included in the average.

On other occasions, their restarts were inordinately low, so we dropped out results that were more than 85 percent of the fastest lap.

The carburetor-restricted superspeedways were also dropped from consideration because the restart speed there was more a factor of the drafting pack than individual driver.

Then there are times when having the fastest restart speed was not necessarily a good thing. Racing hard on fresh tires at Darlington Raceway, or Bristol Motor Speedway meant that a driver would lose grip earlier in the run. Those stats are included, but on the whole, they do not affect the averages.

Editor’s Note: Enjoy 15% off our NEW NBC Sports EDGE+ Subscription this holiday season and get every tool (Fantasy, DFS & Betting) for every game at a great low price. Use promo code HOLIDAY15 at checkout. Click here to Buy Now.

In this stat as in most, Kyle Larson leads the field. During the season, he has six top rankings. These came in the first Dover International Speedway race, at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, Nashville Superspeedway, Watkins Glen International, and on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. His ability to charge hard at the beginning of these races was one of his keys to success.

Story continues

Seventeen of Larson's restart performances ranked among the top five and there were only four instances when he ranked outside the top 20. One these came on the Bristol dirt track when he was involved in an accident soon after the green waved on one of the restarts.

Denny Hamlin had three No. 1 rankings in both Las Vegas Motor Speedway races and at Richmond Raceway in the spring. He finished in the top five in each of those events. Hamlin won the fall Vegas race and came closest to winning a regular season race with a second on the Virginia short track.

Martin Truex Jr. achieved the third-best average rating without once achieving a true No. 1 ranking. He was credited with the fastest average restart at the Circuit of the Americas, but exited early from that event with crash damage before the rains came down hardest. He did, however, have four second-place ratings at Homestead-Miami Speedway, in both Phoenix Raceway events, and at Pocono Raceway.

One of the most aggressive drivers in the field, Joey Logano also failed to earn a No. 1 ranking last year, but was outside the 20th-mark only three times. He lands fourth on the chart below because of that consistency. His best ranking of second was earned just once at Michigan International Speedway. Notably, one of his apparently poor performances came on the Bristol Dirt Track when he was ranked 22nd with a speed of 75.376 mph that was only 87.3 percent of the fastest average.

Chase Elliott often loses a lot of spots on restarts, but it is not because of a lack of speed. He earned two No. 1 ranking on the Daytona International Speedway road course and at Martinsville Speedway in the fall race. In that event, he was knocked out of the top five late in the going and finished 16th when it was apparent that he had nothing to gain by putting his car at risk. He was already comfortably advancing into the Championship 4.

Kevin Harvick and William Byron are tied for sixth on the average restart chart.

Byron's best all around race came at Homestead in the spring. Part of the reason for his victory in that event was an average restart of 154.831 mph. He would also earn the tiebreaker if anyone cared to apply it because he had more first- and second-place rankings than the driver of the No. 4.

In fact, Harvick did not have any first or second rankings. His best performance was also at Homestead with a 154.532 mph average lap that placed him third on the chart. Like Logano, he earned his place with consistency and was worse than 20th only three times. One of these was the infamous Food City 500 when aggression got the better of him in traffic and he doored Elliott, cutting a tire on the No. 24. The led to the blocking incident late in the race that fueled the feud between the two drivers.

Average Rank, Restarts

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here! [https://www.nbcsportsedge.com/app?cid=]

Strong Openers

Laps in Top 15

2021 Driver Rating

2021 Average Running Position

Next Gen Car Raises Question

Practice and Qualification Returns