Who is the fastest player competing at Copa America 2024?

The same striker who almost set a new Premier League speed record just two years ago is the fastest player competing at Copa America 2024.

The final squads for all 16 qualified Copa America 2024 teams are full of the biggest names in soccer, from Lionel Messi to Vinicius Jr. to Alisson. Even the non-favored sides still have massive talent from Europe's top five leagues representing their countries this summer in the United States.

Although Brazil and Argentina are the clear favorites to win the tournament, there are a few dark horses in the competition, including Uruguay and Colombia, that could upset just about any opponent on the right day.

Part of Uruguay's threat is their extremely fast No. 9 that will wreak havoc on the lesser defenses in Copa America 2024.

The fastest player competing at Copa America 2024 is Uruguay's Darwin Núñez. The Liverpool striker is among the fastest soccer players in the world, and the only one in the top twenty that is representing his country in the United States this summer.

Núñez reached a top speed of 36.53km/h (22.68 mph) against Fulham back in August 2022. He nearly broke a Premier League record (at the time) set by Kyle Walker in 2020 when the full-back recorded a top speed of 37.8kph (23.49mph).

The 24-year-old's speed makes him incredibly hard to defend, especially if a backline is not comprised of fast players. Núñez is particularly dangerous on a counter attack for both club and country; if he manages to slip through the defense, then he is likely on his way to goal.

Núñez used his speed to contribute 17 goals to Liverpool's 2023/24 season across all competitions, and will look to continue his form into Copa America 2024. In fact, he just scored a hat-trick in Uruguay's 4-0 rout against Mexico on June 5.

Uruguay open up their Copa America 2024 campaign against Panama on June 23, and Núñez will surely be in the starting XI.