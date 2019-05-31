This week, we will take a look at NASCAR Statistical Services list of the Fastest Drivers Early in a Run, which measures the relative speed of a driver in the first 25 percent of the laps run since a pit stop to his competition.

This can also be used to gauge aggression.

Kevin Harvick has the best average rank in terms Fastest Driver Early. Sheer determination and skill on restarts have allowed Harvick to gain track position soon after the green flag waves after a caution, but he has been unable to hold that advantage for long and has fallen back to an average finish of 11th – a far cry from his 2018 performance.



For years NASCAR television commentators have been calling Harvick “The Closer” because of his ability to seemingly come from nowhere and challenge for the lead, but this is a statistic that underscores the need to do one’s own research. Harvick has not been very good late in the runs and according to NASCAR, he is ranked only 20th-best among Closers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

There is a reason that the cameras are focused on Kyle Busch during a restart. He will rush in where angels fear to tread and pass cars on the high side, low side, and even attempt to go through the middle of holes that don’t always exist. That is precisely what caused damage to his car a couple of weeks ago at Kansas Speedway.

While this has gotten him into more than his share of trouble, it makes for exciting footage and it has contributed to Busch having the second-best average rank in terms of Fastest Drivers Early.

Whereas Harvick has not been able to maintain his advantage, Busch has for the most part with three wins, four more top-fives and all but one top-10 in the first 13 races this year.

Story continues

The Penske pals Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski land in the third and fourth spots in terms of positions in Fastest Laps Early. Both are extremely aggressive on restarts and both have great pit crews that gain them track position where there is less dirty air. Like Harvick, Keselowski’s average finish is a modest 11.1, however, so he has not been able to use this to his advantage.

Notably, early speed has not uniformly translated into a lot of Fastest Laps run for Team Penske, which is one of the scoring categories for Draft Kings. Keselowski has recorded 288 of these – which also places him fourth on that chart – but Logano has the sixth-most of 234.

Martin Truex Jr. has recorded more than his share of Fastest Laps Run. With 347, Truex is third-best in this regard behind Busch (493) and Harvick (391), but he is seemingly a driver who establishes those laps in the middle or at the end of a green flag run. His ranking among Fastest Drivers Early is only seventh.

Chase Elliott and Truex are actually tied for seventh on this chart with an average rank of 9.25. Elliott has made the more of his early speed than Truex, however, with the third-best average race finish of 9.62.

And finally, we will look at Ryan Blaney and how he has completely failed to use his early speed to any advantage. Luck is an unavoidable part of this sport and Blaney’s has not been good so far in 2019. That has contributed to an average race finish of 17.54, which is 20th on that chart.

Blaney has shown speed however and lands sixth on the Fastest Drivers Early ranking. Why is that important? Because Blaney has the potential to break out in most races as he showed from ISM Raceway through Bristol Motor Speedway earlier in the season with top-fives in all but one of five races.