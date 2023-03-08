Fastest 40-yard dash times by position at the NFL Combine

The 2023 NFL scouting combine has concluded, and everyone is headed back to their homes for some rest and to start prepping for pro days. 32 teams spent four days evaluating 319 former collegiate players through a number of tests and drills. The highlight of the combine is the 40-yard dash and has been for years. It’s to the point where it’s now an annual tradition for NFL Network host Rish Eisen to run it for charity.

The record time run by John Ross (4.22) will stand for another year with the closest time clocked by the former defensive back from Michigan, DJ Turner with a 4.26. For the full results, you can visit NFL.com.

For the fastest 40-yard dash times by position in the 2023 NFL please view below.

Quarterback - Anthony Richardson - 4.43

Anthony Richardson showed of his explosiveness with a blazing fast 40-yard dash and a modern combine record in the vertical jump with a 40 1/2″. Before the combine the former Florida Gator was as the 14th ranked prospect overall by NFL Network Analyst Daniel Jeremiah. After his performance there is a strong case for him to jump a few spots post combine.

Running Back - Devon Achane - 4.32

Achane had aspirations of being the clocking the fastest time at the combine and possibly setting a new record. He represented Texas A&M very well by running an extremely fast time but missed the top spot by .06 seconds. Everyone expected him to run fast, but he also took time to do some receiver drills and looked pretty good.

Wide Receiver - Trey Palmer - 4.33

With the fastest time this year former Cornhusker Trey Palmer put his deep threat speed on display for the NFL. He finished his career with 112 catches for 1501 yards with 12 touchdowns.

Tight End - Will Mallory - 4.54

The 6’4″ 240 lbs. tight end is a decent route runner and him coming in below a 4.6 shows he might be a capable mid-range threat. The Chiefs could be a potential landing spot for Mallory where he could learn from the best Tight end in the league.

Offensive Line - Broderick Jones - 4.97

Coming off a National Championship win Broderick Jones showed why his was of the more dynamic offensive linemen in this year’s draft. I’m sure Georgia would’ve like to keep him around for another year, but the NFL is calling.

Defensive End - Nolan Smith - 4.39

Nolan Smith ran faster than multiple skill position participants. The former Georgia Bulldog will have no problem chasing down Quarterbacks next season. Outside of his on-field testing one of his most memorable moments during the combine was his media interview.

Defensive Tackle - Calijah Kancey - 4.67

It’s not every day you get a 280 lbs. defensive tackle that runs a sub-4.7, but Calijah Kancey did just that. Comparing him to another Pitt standout Aaron Donald, he still shows a large amount of upside.

Linebacker - Owen Pappoe - 4.39

In one of the bigger unofficial to official time updates, Pappoe, was the only Linebacker to run a sub-4.4. He is a little undersized but is top tier in his position for athleticism.

Cornerback - DJ Turner II - 4.26

DJ Turner took home the crown for the 40-yard dash this year. The Former Wolverine is on the smaller side, but he is one of the more explosive defensive backs at the combine.

Safety - Brandon Hill - 4.43

Official time for Brandon Hill: 4.43 https://t.co/DUykFHByH6 — NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2023

Former Pitt safety Brandon Hill is an aggressive tackler, and his 4.43 speed makes him the perfect special teams’ candidate once he gets with an NFL team.

Special Teams - Michael Turk - 4.83

Of the two special teamers than ran the 40-yard Dash Former Sooner Michael Turk came out on top.

