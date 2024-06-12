[Getty Images]

[Getty Images]

Manchester United cannot be accused of rushing their end-of-season review. They have assessed their options and concluded that Erik ten Hag is the best fit to manage the team.

The matchgoing fanbase stuck by Ten Hag throughout and the backlash would have been fierce had United’s new co-owners parted ways with the manager.

These fans are not naive in thinking there will not be bumps along the way. Ten Hag’s side went from overachieving in his first season to finishing eighth in the Premier League with a depleted squad last term.

However, the Dutchman has two pieces of silverware to show for it, becoming the first manager ever at Old Trafford to win back-to-back trophies in his first two seasons. This is significant when you consider the ability to deliver trophies has challenged previous United managers.

Ten Hag’s work with young players gives more reason to be optimistic. The emergence of Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo should encourage academy prospects since they have a manager keen on youth development.

It should also help that Ineos have control over football operations, allowing for a football-focused support network to be built around the manager.

United have done their due diligence and come to the right conclusion.

Fasten your seatbelts.