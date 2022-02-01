The Fastbreak | Jan. 31

Kevin Porter Jr. was in his feelings and Steph Curry didn't care at all.
Steph Curry needed a spark and he got it from a 21-year-old Rockets wing.
Kevin Porter Jr. had a strong game for the Rockets and hit big second-half shots, but it wasn’t enough versus the Warriors and Steph Curry, whose 21 fourth-quarter points were a career high.
After a relatively close game that featured a brief staredown, Warriors legend Steph Curry liked what he saw in the “competitiveness” of Kevin Porter Jr. and the young Houston Rockets.
So, what kind of point guard can the Clippers reasonably obtain? Over the past few weeks, numerous reports have cited names like Jalen Brunson, Dennis Schröder, Kemba Walker, Goran Dragic, Spencer Dinwiddie, and John Wall as targets. Brunson ...
The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback took flak for lighthearted swagger after he led his team to a win over Kansas City and a berth in the Super Bowl.
Mike Zimmer's girlfriend, Katarina Elizabeth Miketin, isn't holding back.
Doc Rivers and the Philadelphia 76ers react to the non-call on Seth Curry in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies.
Some of the hottest names in the 2022 NBA trade deadline market.
The Nuggets were reportedly optimistic about Michael Porter Jr. returning this season.
Garcia wasn't the first man to cry about a woman having a football opinion — in this instance, ESPN's Mina Kimes — and he won't be the last. But his reaction after the 49ers' NFC championship loss says everything.
The Phoenix Suns have the NBA's best record at 40-9. They have won 10 games in a row. And they could still be better.
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan made five specific late mistakes that ultimately kept his team out of Super Bowl LVI.
2022 NFL Draft: Latest mock draft First Round with the order almost set after the conference championships.
Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde are still waiting on landing spots for Caleb Williams and Jim Harbaugh... we have updates on the sport's two biggest ongoing sagas. Dabo Swinney went on The Players Club Podcast and continued his interesting stance on NIL and paying college athletes. When will Dabo learn NIL is here to stay? Also, Auburn lost its second coordinator in as many weeks. The honeymoon stage is over on the plains for Bryan Harsin. The guys then dive into the professional pillow fighting league before asking which college coaches would Dan least want to room with while in COVID isolation during the Olympics.
Was this a fumble?
At some point during a crazy Saturday that included ESPN reporting that quarterback Tom Brady will retire and Brady pushing back, it was suggested that Brady won’t retire before February 4, because he’s owed $15 million in deferred signing-bonus money that day. Frankly, the February 4 trigger meanings nothing. Brady signed a new contract last [more]
It’s hard to know if quarterback Matthew Stafford or his wife, Kelly, is more excited about the Los Angeles Rams reaching Super Bowl 56.
According to an NBA source, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has admitted to associates he's had more trouble getting Randle to play with a selflessness this season than during last season. Source: Marc Berman @ New York Post What's the buzz on Twitter? ...
Rookie Wire took a look at the NBA through games played on Sunday and ranked each team from worst to first.