Fast-starting Cheetahs maul Warriors, Ulster finish strong to floor Ospreys

The Cheetahs opened the new Pro14 season with an impressive win over Glasgow Warriors, while Ulster produced a dominant second-half display to down the Ospreys.

With the competition kicking off for the first time on South African soil, the returning Ruan Pienaar inspired the Cheetahs to a 48-14 triumph over last season's beaten finalists in Bloemfontein.

The former Springbok, back playing in his homeland after seven years overseas, scored the first of seven tries for his side and also kicked 13 points, helping the hosts run out resounding winners.

Rhyno Smith and Joseph Dweba both touched down twice as the Warriors were cut apart, Sias Koen rounding off a length-of-the-field break by the Cheetahs to cap an excellent performance.

In Friday's other fixture in the first round of the 2019-20 campaign, Ulster scored 17 points without reply after the break to run out comfortable 38-14 winners over the Ospreys.

The visitors led 8-0 early on but the first of two tries from Craig Gilroy - as well as Matt Faddes touching down on debut - helped overturn the deficit, with Ulster leading 21-14 at the break.

Gilroy completed his brace in the 50th minute to extend the advantage and the home team were also awarded a penalty try that saw Luke Morgan dismissed for a second yellow card offence.

John Cooney kicked four conversions and a penalty for Ulster, who next up face the Cheetahs.