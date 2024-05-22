Fast start, Sims homer powers Newton softball over Thunder

May 22—Mack Sims belted a solo homer, reached base three times and scored three runs to lead the Newton softball team in its season opener on Monday.

The Cardinals scored in five of their six at-bats and held off a late surge from Grand View Christian during a 10-6 non-conference home win.

Newton plated two runs in the first, scored single runs in the third and fourth and put away the Thunder with two more in the fifth and four in the sixth.

Grand View Christian closed its gap with a five-run sixth but fell short despite out-hitting the Cardinals 8-5. The Thunder also committed five errors.

Sims' one hit was the homer and she added two walks, two steals and three runs. Hailey Sumpter registered one hit, one RBI and two walks, Kadance Ahn walked twice, scored one run and stole one base and Ava Williams had one hit and three RBIs.

Sloan Brodersen tallied one hit and one run, Chloe Swank scored one run and had one RBI and Paige Benson tripled and collected one RBI. BrookLynn Britton also stole two bases.

Sumpter earned the win in the circle after allowing six runs — five earned — on seven hits in seven innings. She struck out three and walked five.

Maiah Murphy led the Thunder (0-1) with three hits and one run. Chloe Cox walked twice and Lainey Murphy and Morgan Pelham contributed two RBIs.

Newton improved to 4-1 against Grand View Christian since 2015, but the Cardinals have won four straight in the series.