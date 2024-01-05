Fast start lifts FGCU men's basketball team to win over Jacksonville in ASUN opener

Letdown, what letdown?

Fresh off last Saturday’s upset win over then No. 7-ranked FAU, the Eagles came out firing in their ASUN opener against Jacksonville, dominating the Dolphins on both ends of the floor early and then holding on for an 80-70 victory.

Junior forward Zach Anderson scored a game-high 20 points for FGCU on 6-for-9 shooting, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range. As a team, the Eagles (7-9, 1-0) knocked down 11-of-23 from long distance.

Senior guard Isaiah Thompson, who missed the past six games with a lower-body injury, had an impressive return, hitting his first three shots, all from 3-point range, to help give the Eagles a 26-14 advantage midway through the opening half. Thompson finished with 17 points in just over 16 minutes of play.

Isaiah Thompson #11 of FGCU drives to the basket against Jacksonville University during a game at Alico Arena on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. FGCU won 80-70.

FGCU would extend its lead to as much as 22 points with less than five minutes left in the second half before the Dolphins (9-6, 0-1) mounted a run thanks to some careless play by the Eagles. Five consecutive FGCU turnovers helped key an 11-0 surge by the Dolphins that helped pull them within 67-56 with 2:47 remaining.

Jacksonville got as close as seven points as the Eagles went the final six minutes of the game without a field goal. However, FGCU did connect on 13 of 18 free throw tries down the stretch to hold off the Dolphins' comeback attempt.

“I thought we played really well for 30 minutes,” Eagles coach Pat Chambers said. “The first half was really good, the next 8 to 10 minutes was solid but after that I think we lost our focus and our concentration.”

FGCU has won a season-high four games in a row. The Eagles also improved to 12-1 in their last 13 meetings with the Dolphins.

Michael Fly, Associate Head Coach of Jacksonville University coaches during a game against FGCU at Alico Arena on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. FGCU won 80-70. Fly was the former head coach of FGCU.

The game also marked the return to Alico Arena of former FGCU head coach Michael Fly, now an associate head coach with Jacksonville. Fly steered the Eagles to a 55-59 mark in four seasons as head coach, including a 22-12 finish in 2021-22, his final campaign as head coach. He also served as an assistant coach under Andy Enfield and Joe Dooley for seven seasons.

Here are three takeaways from Thursday’s game.

Fast start helped key FGCU’s victory

Zach Anderson of FGCU drives to the basket during a game against Jacksonville University during a game at Alico Arena on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. FGCU won 80-70.

The Eagles played one of their better opening halves of the season on both ends of the floor. FGCU held Jacksonville to just 33% shooting from the field and forced 10 turnovers. While the Eagles were a bit shaky with the basketball themselves, committing 11 turnovers, they offset those miscues by shooting 52% from the field, including 7-of-14 from 3-point range to build a 37-22 lead at the break.

That early cushion helped FGCU weather its shaky finish. The Eagles tied their season high with 20 turnovers, which came in their 68-65 win at FIU on Nov. 29.

“We just need to be really strong with the ball,” Chambers said. “We need to get to our spots and look up the floor.”

Franco Miller, Jr. of FGCU and Josiah Sabino of Jacksonville University fight for the ball during a game at Alico Arena on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. FGCU won 80-70.

Thompson provides a much-needed offensive boost

It’s no coincidence Thompson’s return coincided with FGCU reaching the 80-point mark for the first time against a Division I opponent this season. The 6-foot-1 guard, who led the Eagles in scoring last season, said he was excited to get back out on the court with his teammates and didn’t waste any time filling it up.

“I’ve been preparing for it for the past month and putting in the work and when you do that, the results show,” Thompson said.

While Thompson experienced FGCU’s 72-68 win over FAU from the bench, he said the team did a good job of moving past that game and focusing on Jacksonville.

“We knew we had a hungry team coming in,” he said. “We knew they were going to try and come out and be physical and set the tone.”

FGCU dominated on the glass and at the line

Keeshawn Kellman #32 of FGCU rebounds against Jacksonville University during a game at Alico Arena on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. FGCU won 80-70.

The Eagles outrebounded the Dolphins 36-24, pulling down 15 offensive rebounds that helped lead to 13 second-chance points. The 24 rebounds were 12 below Jacksonville’s season average.

“They’re a really good rebounding team so we did a good job but we could do better,” Chambers said.

FGCU also outscored the Dolphins 27-15 at the foul line, making 23 of 30 attempts in the second half when Jacksonville was trying to mount its comeback.

Senior forward Keeshawn Kellman connected on all eight of his free throw tries, finishing with 14 points and also grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds, eight off the offensive glass.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: FGCU men's basketball team defeats Jacksonville in ASUN opener