Fast start helps Newton softball in win over Marshalltown

May 23—MARSHALLTOWN — Hailey Sumpter had two hits at the plate and spun a shutout in the circle and the Newton softball team used a fast start to down Marshalltown on Wednesday.

The Cardinals led 2-0 after the first inning and added a three-run third during a 7-2 non-conference road win.

Sumpter, Sloan Brodersen, Chloe Swank and Paige Benson all had two hits to lead Newton (2-0) at the plate.

"It was a good team win," Newton head softball coach Kory Leiker said. "We made some mistakes, but we hit the ball well and have been aggressive on the bases this year."

Brodersen, Swank and Benson each doubled, Brodersen and Swank scored one run and Brodersen tallied two RBIs.

Sumpter and Benson had one RBI each, Sumpter walked once and Benson was hit by a pitch.

Haylie Ryan had the other hit, Kadance Ahn walked once, scored one run and stole one base and Mack Sims, Emerson Ray, BrookLynn Britton and Ava Williams all scored one run. Williams also had one RBI and Britton stole two bases.

Sumpter earned the win in the circle after allowing no earned runs on four hits in seven innings. She struck out five and walked one and had a no-hitter into the fourth.

"Ava Williams made some good digs at first to save some runs," Leiker said. "I've been very happy with (Makenzly Brant) stepping in behind the plate. It's a lot to ask of an eighth-grader to step into that position."

Marshalltown (0-1) was plagued by four errors. Several of Newton's runs were unearned, while both Bobcat runs were unearned following a pair of Cardinal errors.